BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer slammed into the side of a home in Berks County Monday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Church Road and Kutztown Road in Maxatawny Township. State police say both the driver of the semi and one person inside the home have been rescued. Their conditions are not known at this time. It is still unclear how the tractor-trailer ended up crashing into the house.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO