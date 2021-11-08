VIDEO: Watch Snail Mail perform “Valentine” on Colbert

Lindsey Jordan, the frontwoman for the compelling rock band, Snail Mail, is trying to figure everything out. Which is an admittedly odd thing to say for someone who has achieved so much success before they’re legally allowed to drink in a bar. Jordan, who is only now 22 years old, earned thousands of fans, prestigious media writeups, and big attention by the time she was a teenager. And all of that can be great. It can be the breeze upon which you fly even higher. But it can also create doubt. When good things happen to a person at an early age, it’s easy to wonder: well, how did that happen? And can I do it again?

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO