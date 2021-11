A tabletop RPG set in the world of the popular horror podcast series Old Gods of Appalachia is coming soon. Steve Shell and Cam Collins, the creators and producers of the podcast, announced that a "well-respected game company" will produce a tabletop roleplaying game based on Old Gods of Appalachia. A formal announcement will be made on November 12th. Shell and Collins will be involved in the adaptation of existing lore for the game as well as creating new content. The announcement was part of a formal announcement of a Season 3, which will take place mostly in West Virginia and will launch in early 2022. Patrons of the show will receive more hints and teases about the TTRPG in the coming weeks, including which game system the adaptation will use.

