From Atlantic City Electric – Bike Path Closure-Final Phase of our Reliability Project around Rio Grande Substation. Our contractor, Riggs Matting, is starting the matting work this week at the bike path around our Rio Grande substation area for environmental reasons for the entire length of our reliability project for both overhead and underground portions of the job. This work scope will be completed by Riggs Distler from around the Rio Grande Substation north of Satt Blvd. (approximately 3,500 feet north of Satt Blvd.)

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO