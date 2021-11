Last year, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker teamed up to host the 2020 CMA Awards. It was a duo that we didn't know we needed, but let's just say that they set the bar pretty high. The year before, Reba also teamed up with country queens Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton to take on the 2019 CMA Awards hosting duties.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO