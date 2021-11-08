CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad, MT

Harvest In The Golden Triangle

By Jerry Puffer
 7 days ago
K96 FM

Come 2 Our Shelby Carousel (It’s FREE!)

Our Shelby Carousel will be FREE for the kids from 5 until 8 tonight (Friday!) There'll be even more "family friendly" FUN for everyone this evening too. You'll also want to check out a very special holiday arts & crafts workshop for the adults, Don't worry about a thing, there'll be plenty of cool holiday projects for the kids. This evening promises be swell out at the Shelby Carousel...
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Tacos 4 Turkeys @ Shelby Elks

There'll be an Indian Taco dinner this afternoon, Saturday, down at our Shelby Elks Club. All the proceeds from today's Indian taco dinner from 4:30 until 7, tonight will benefit Turkey Bucks. Good grub for a GOOD cause & it's only $8 per platter. Let's "talk turkey" while helping our Golden Triangle good neighbors at the same time...
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Dutton’s “Dishing” Up The Cakes

A pancake dinner celebrating our veterans is coming up this evening, Thursday, down at the Dutton American Legion Hall from 5:30, to 7 o'clock. Good old fashioned pancakes, sausage links & juice will be on the platters. How about YOU? If you'd like to help out today, please call 788 5729, or 781 6461. Get ready to pile them high with tons of Montana made butter!!
DUTTON, MT
K96 FM

What’s Your Pleasure, Producers?

WTARC & MSU Extension Pondera County, will be down at Folklore Coffee in Valier tomorrow morning to hear from our Golden Triangle producers. Area producers are invited to stop by in the morning (Tuesday) between 9 & 11, for free coffee & the opportunity to discuss any & all needs you may have for the upcoming production. If you can't make Valier tomorrow, you'll have another opportunity to meet with WTARC & MSU Extension this Wednesday, at the Folklore Coffee location in Conrad, from 9 to 11. Steady as it grows...
VALIER, MT
K96 FM

CB Speech/Drama Needs HELP!

Our good neighbors over in Cut Bank, will be hosting a speech & drama meet this Saturday, the 6th, & they need some judges & volunteers for the "meet." Training will commence this Saturday morning at 8:30, prior to the meet. Don't worry about a thing, this should only take a couple of hours & you don't need experience for this "judge gig." If you'd like to help out, please call or text Betsy Johnson at 701 741 1960.
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

Shelby/SB FRESH Produce TODAY!

A "Market" selling FRESH produce is here TODAY, Thursday, in Shelby & Chester! The market's on NOW until noon today outside Chopped Hair up in Sunburst. This afternoon, it's on to Shelby, & they'll be here in Shelby City Park from 2 until 4 this afternoon. This sounds perfect for a blustery autumn day in our Golden Triangle.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

2021 Fall Radio Auction – Great Deals & Great Fun

It's that time again - time for pumpkin spice everything, cooler evenings, football and. It's going to be one of our best with great deals on items you want and items you need!. You can grab the flier out of your local paper this week or download a copy right...
SHOPPING
K96 FM

Pondera Players R On The Boards

The Pondera Players fall production of "Carol & More Friends: Second Tribute to the Comedy of Carol Burnett" is here THIS weekend! Performances at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre will be on Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings at 7. In the meantime, like TOMORROW afternoon, Tuesday, Wendy Paulson from the Pondera Players will be joining me at 2:30, on the Puffman Show to share all the details. With Haloweenin' coming up this week, the "Players" will be hooking up with the Conrad Historical Transportation Museum for "Night at the Museum" on Halloween night from 5 until 8. Don't worry about a thing, museum patrons will follow a guide that will magically transport them to 10 stations. The performers will be FROZEN, & will be doing short skits when tapped before freezing again. Night at the Museum is appropriate for any age, & it'll be FREE of charge. Donations are encouraged. Sounds to me like Conrad, is the "Halloween Capital" of our Golden Triangle this week...
THEATER & DANCE
K96 FM

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and now 37 years later, the iconic house featured in the film's outdoor scenes is for sale. Although the movie takes place in Ohio, the real location of the A Nightmare on Elm Street house is actually in Los Angeles.
REAL ESTATE
K96 FM

They Were IRON Women

They were the women who built our rails! They could break me in TWO! You can meet them in Chris Enss's book, "Iron Women-The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 7:30 on Puffman Sports Trivia. This tome is a riveting read for sure & comes barreling at you like a 100 mile an hour freight train. Chris Enss is a New York Times best-selling author who has been writing about women of our Old West for more than 20 years, & you'll want to check this book out from TwoDot An imprint of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc. at: GlobePequot.com. Better yet, you can WIN one tomorrow morning on sports trivia. I'll have an "alphabetical" major league baseball question in the morning at 7:30.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
K96 FM

Fall FUN In Joplin

Joplin's Fall Vendor Show's coming up THIS Saturday, over in Joplin! The "Show" will be held at the Golden Triangle Center from 10 until 4 on Saturday, with over 30 vendors set up & selling full tilt. Don't worry about a thing...Saturday's admission will be FREE.
JOPLIN, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

