Harvest In The Golden Triangle

The Pondera Players fall production of "Carol & More Friends: Second Tribute to the Comedy of Carol Burnett" is here THIS weekend! Performances at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre will be on Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings at 7. In the meantime, like TOMORROW afternoon, Tuesday, Wendy Paulson from the Pondera Players will be joining me at 2:30, on the Puffman Show to share all the details. With Haloweenin' coming up this week, the "Players" will be hooking up with the Conrad Historical Transportation Museum for "Night at the Museum" on Halloween night from 5 until 8. Don't worry about a thing, museum patrons will follow a guide that will magically transport them to 10 stations. The performers will be FROZEN, & will be doing short skits when tapped before freezing again. Night at the Museum is appropriate for any age, & it'll be FREE of charge. Donations are encouraged. Sounds to me like Conrad, is the "Halloween Capital" of our Golden Triangle this week...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO