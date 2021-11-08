CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro County, TX

Navarro Basketball: Bulldogs get off to 2-0 start

Corsicana Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavarro's Bulldogs came flying out of the gate, racing to a 2-0 start this week -- and there doesn't seem to be any slowing down for Grant McMillan's team. The No. 17 Dawgs beat Loyalty College Prep 92-50...

www.corsicanadailysun.com

Corsicana Daily Sun

Navarro Soccer: Bulldogs advance to Region XIV title game

Navarro's Bulldogs advance to the Women's Soccer Region XIV title game by blowing out No. 7-ranked LSU-Eunice Sunday afternoon, 4-0. Rafiatu Alhassan led the way with a Hat Trick, scoring twice in the first half and adding her third goal late in the game. Melike Dincel scored for the Dawgs and goalkeeper Grace Staunton nailed down her 11th shutout with the help of Navarro's aggressive defense that limited the Bengals to just two shots all day.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
Corsicana Daily Sun

Navarro Football: Bulldogs pull off incredible comeback in season finale

Scott Parr, who has seen a lot of football, simply said "It was unreal". And anybody who saw what Parr's Bulldogs did Saturday is probably still shaking their head. The Dawgs never gave up and after trailing the entire game, they finally took the lead on an incredible and almost unbelievable play in the final minutes.
FOOTBALL
Corsicana Daily Sun

Navarro Soccer: Bulldogs head for women's National Tournament

They're tough and talented and tenacious -- and they're in -- all the way from here to Daytona. That's the news delivered to Navarro's women's soccer team Tuesday morning when the Bulldogs found out they had received an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division I Soccer Tournament in Daytona, Fla., where the top 12 teams in the nation will battle for the national title from Nov. 13 through Nov. 20.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Davis injury update: Georgia defender leaves game vs. Tennessee

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Jordan Davis hasn’t played much in No. 1 Georgia’s game against Tennessee. The Bulldogs defensive lineman went down on an knee and left the game in the first half against the Vols, and he hasn’t returned. UGA sideline reporter and former quarterback DJ Shockley provided an update on Davis.
GEORGIA STATE
mysoutex.com

Refugio dominates the Bulldogs, 55-0

After three straight wins heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Three Rivers just couldn’t find an opening in its away district game against the Refugio Bobcats on Friday, Oct. 22 – and ultimately walked away scoreless, 55-0. The Bobcats came out of the gate hot, racking up...
REFUGIO, TX
West Central Tribune

College wrestling: Ridgewater gets off to a good start

WORTHINGTON — The Ridgewater wrestling team opened the 2021-22 season Thursday with a pair of dual-meet wins at Minnesota West Technical & Community College. The Warriors beat Northland 27-24, then knocked off host Minnesota West 18-16. It was the first two wins with Joey Brown as the head coach. He...
WORTHINGTON, MN
readthereporter.com

Huskies get off to strong start in season-opener

Hamilton Heights got off to a strong start for its season-opener, as the Huskies beat Danville 58-41 in a Saturday home game. Heights led 18-7 after the first quarter, with Camryn Runner scoring 10 points. Both Runner and Kaylee Rhoton hit two 3-pointers during that period. Heights led 31-18 at halftime. The Warriors outscored the Huskies slightly during the third period, but Heights ran away with the fourth quarter.
DANVILLE, IN
lcc.edu

Men’s hoop starts campaign 2-0

The LCC men’s basketball team came out victorious twice in the first week of games for the official season. In the most recent game, the Stars won 90-77 against Olivet College’s JV team in the Gannon Gym on Thursday, Nov. 4. “I think that we’re facing some teams that can...
LANSING, MI
247Sports

This Week in WSU hoops: a good chance to soar high and start 2-0

PULLMAN -- Washington State men’s basketball tips off its season on Tuesday at noon against Alcorn State at Beasley Coliseum (TV: Pac-12 Networks). The second game of the week offers more intrigue, but both tilts should offer great opportunities for Kyle Smith to sharpen things up, experiment with multiple combinations of Cougs, and start out the season 2-0. The buzz has been palpable around the Cougs with numerous additions in recruiting and through the portal, and Tuesday will be the first time the general public can see the Cougars in person since February 2020 (alas, the Pac-12 slotted the Cougs to play at noon, right when students and fans are, you know, kinda unavailable).
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRBI Radio

Franklin County Girls Basketball starts 2-0

Franklin County Girls Basketball won both of its games on opening weekend. The Wildcats were down 10 to visiting Rising Sun after the first quarter but rallied to beat the visiting Shiners 51-45. Kassidy Schell had 17 points to lead the Cats in scoring and Josie Rolfes recorded a double...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
siusalukis.com

Bulldogs down Salukis, 3-0

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team fell in three sets to the Drake Bulldogs Saturday night inside the Knapp Center. Nataly Garcia posted her 11th kill-dig double-double of the season while Alex Washington was a kill shy of a second-straight double-double of her own in the loss. Garcia hit a solid .321 with 12 kills to go along with 10 digs. Washington, meanwhile, finished with nine kills and 10 digs. Tatum Tornatta chipped in eight kills with just two errors.
SPORTS
San Mateo Daily Journal

College of San Mateo hoops off to fast 3-0 start

Head coach Mike Marcial was on the road, racing toward San Jose for his College of San Mateo men’s basketball team’s season opener last Thursday in the San Jose City College Tip-Off Classic. Marcial couldn’t be there for the Bulldogs’ 84-75 win over San Joaquin Delta. His grandfather Manuel Pablo...
SAN MATEO, CA
247Sports

Doug Novak era at MSU starts off with Bulldog win over Alabama State, 91-62

Ready or not, the Doug Novak era at Mississippi State began on Tuesday night for Mississippi State women’s basketball. The Bulldogs’ interim head coach hasn’t had a whole lot of preparation with his team before the start of the 2021-22 season, but there haven’t been many excuses. State came out and handled its first test of the year as Alabama State came to town and the two top scorers Rickea Jackson and Anastasia Hayes shined.
ALABAMA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: College basketball is off to encouraging start in the region

College basketball got underway with some positive performances from the region’s Division I teams. Missouri was the biggest unknown with nine new players. The mysteries was deepened by the absence of DaJuan Gordon (one-game NCAA suspension), Trevon Brazile (medical issue) and Kaleb Brown (non-COVID-19 illness). So what did we notice...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOK-TV

Warriors start 2-0 to begin season

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors improve to 2-0 in the first week of basketball play after beating the Hinds Bulldogs 77-74, and the Royal Ambassador Lions 114-34 in their home opener. The Warriors kept the lead for most of the game against Hinds and led...
DECATUR, MS

