Navarro Basketball: Bulldogs get off to 2-0 start

PULLMAN -- Washington State men’s basketball tips off its season on Tuesday at noon against Alcorn State at Beasley Coliseum (TV: Pac-12 Networks). The second game of the week offers more intrigue, but both tilts should offer great opportunities for Kyle Smith to sharpen things up, experiment with multiple combinations of Cougs, and start out the season 2-0. The buzz has been palpable around the Cougs with numerous additions in recruiting and through the portal, and Tuesday will be the first time the general public can see the Cougars in person since February 2020 (alas, the Pac-12 slotted the Cougs to play at noon, right when students and fans are, you know, kinda unavailable).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO