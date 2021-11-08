CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privacy Expert Bedoya To Bring Fresh Perspective to FTC

By Karen Hoffman Lent, Kenneth Schwartz
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 13, 2021 President Biden nominated Alvaro Bedoya as a Commissioner to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). If confirmed, Bedoya would replace the recently departed Commissioner Rohit Chopra who now heads up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. As a privacy expert, Bedoya...

