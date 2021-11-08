CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Two iconic Metal Gear Solid games are disappearing

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yb3ET_0cqGayWH00

A pair of iconic Metal Gear Solid games are about to vanish from digital storefronts. Konami has announced that it will be delisting Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater from various digital stores beginning today, with several different versions disappearing. The good news is that these removals should only be temporary, as Konami plans to bring them back in the future.

Why Konami is delisting two Metal Gear games

As with many digital delistings, Konami’s reason for removing Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from digital storefronts comes down to licensing. As Konami explains on the Metal Gear Portal Site, these games are being removed as it works on renewing licenses for historical archive footage used in both titles. We don’t know what footage, specifically, is setting off the licensing issue, as Konami didn’t get into specifics with its announcement.

The removal is a far-reaching one. Not only are there HD editions of both games being removed from multiple storefronts, but there are also some compilations that are going away too. Platforms losing these games include PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, GOG, PS Vita, PlayStation Now and even NVIDIA Sheild. Check out the full list of games being removed below:

• PlayStation 3: Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

• PlayStation 3: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

• PlayStation 3: Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

• PS Vita: Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

• PS Vita: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

• PS Vita: Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

• PlayStation Now: Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

• Xbox 360: Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3

• Nintendo 3DS: Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D

• GOG: Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

• NVIDIA Shield: Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for Shield TV

• NVIDIA Shield: Metal Gear Solid 3 HD for Shield TV

That’s the complete list, though Konami notes that some of those games aren’t available in all regions. The removal begins today worldwide, so we should start seeing these titles disappearing from storefronts shortly.

These games will (probably) return

In its post announcing these delistings, Konami says they should only be temporary removals. The plan seems to be to remove these games as Konami works on renewing the licenses associated with that historical archive footage, then relist them when new licenses have been hammered out.

Licensing is behind many of the delistings we see. A number of games have been removed from digital storefronts because of the expiration of music licensing agreements, though most of the time, it seems like publishers don’t bother renewing those licenses. Instead, the games are either delisted permanently or re-released with new music tracks in place of the old, licensed songs. In some cases, we’ve even seen developers update games to remove songs with expiring licenses without first delisting them.

It’s interesting that Konami is going to the effort of renewing the licenses for Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 when most of the titles that are affected are for old hardware that’s no longer in production. The fact that Konami is pursuing new licenses could mean that the company plans to include Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 in future compilations for modern hardware and considers the historical archive footage integral to the experience of both games.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. It is worth noting that talks to renew these licenses may ultimately fail, which would mean that Konami then would have to remove the footage in question before it can begin selling MGS 2 and 3 again. Whatever ends up happening, we’ll let you know when Konami announces more about these vanishing digital versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

AGDQ 2022 full schedule revealed: Speedruns we’re looking forward to

The schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 has been revealed, and as always, we’ve got a week’s worth of speedruns to sift through now that it’s live. Previously, Games Done Quick announced the games list for AGDQ 2022, but now with the full schedule out in the open, we get to see how each day of the event will play out. For Games Done Quick veterans, there’s even one surprising change this year.
SPORTS
SlashGear

Valve’s Steam Deck delayed

Valve announced today that the first shipments for its Steam Deck handheld have been delayed. Originally slated to begin shipping in December 2021, those initial orders have now been pushed back to 2022. The delay isn’t massive in the grand scheme, but this is another example of new hardware missing its original launch window because of supply chain issues and … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Forza Horizon 5 released on Xbox Game Pass, immediately goes HAM with millions of players

Microsoft released Forza Horizon 5 on November 9, 2021 for Xbox Series X, in the Microsoft Store on PC, with Steam, and with Xbox Game Pass. This game was released with Xbox Game Pass for multiple platforms, including Xbox (console), PC (Windows), and through the system’s Beta Cloud Gaming interface. This means you could potentially be playing Forza Horizon 5 on your tiny baby smartphone by the end of the day today.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Metal Gear Solid HD: 2 & 3 Is Temporarily Being Removed From Sale On Xbox

In a strange turn of events, Konami has announced it is temporarily removing Metal Gear Solid: HD Edition 2 & 3 from digital storefronts while it looks at renewing licenses for "select historical archive footage used in-game". The announcement was made on Konami's official site which confirmed both titles will...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox 360#Nintendo 3ds#Shield Tv#Konami#Ps3#Ps Vita#Playstation Now#Nvidia Sheild#Metal Gear Solid 2
psu.com

Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD Are Being Temporarily Suspended On Digital Stores Due To Relicensing

Konami has announced that Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD are being temporarily suspended on digital storefronts. The company revealed that it is in the process of relicensing historical footage in the games, and therefore you won’t be able to purchase them from the PlayStation Store (and other outlets) from November 8, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Konami Removing Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from Digital Stores to Renew Archival Licenses

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater are being temporarily removed from digital storefronts (such as for the PlayStation3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo 3DS) while Konami works on renewing their licenses for historic archival footage used in the games. These games will be pulled from global online stores starting today, Nov. 8, 2021, but Konami is working to renew the licenses and bring the games back. In the meantime, there’s always secondhand hard copies from online retailers and your local used game store.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 Are Getting Delisted Temporarily Starting November 8

Konami has announced Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 are getting delisted temporarily from digital storefronts starting tomorrow, November 8th. The news that Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 are getting delisted temporarily comes after publisher Konami discovered they had to renew licenses for various historical archive footage used in each game. They’re working on renewing these licenses, after which they’ll relist the games.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 pulled from stores over licensing issue

Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and any anthologies containing those games are no longer for sale online because of expired licenses for historical footage used in cinematic sequences. This also means that Metal Gear Solid HD Collection will be leaving the PlayStation Now game streaming service.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
segmentnext.com

Cryptic Tweet from Hideo Kojima Might Refer to Metal Gear Solid Toy

Hideo Kojima, once the much-praised direct of Konami’s Metal Gear Solid series, put up a cryptic tweet today that translated to “Things related to Metal are surging”, which got the hopes up of Metal Gear fans around the world. Unfortunately, a subsequent tweet appears to be hinting at some kind of Metal Gear Solid toy.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 have vanished from storefronts

The Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 HD remasters have been temporarily removed from sale, Konami has confirmed. The Japanese publisher issued a statement to clarify why these games have been removed from sales across various platforms and digital storefronts. According to Konami, Metal Gear Solid 2...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Metal Gear Solid 2' And 'Snake Eater' Have Been Pulled From Sale

Metal Gear Solid 2 and its sequel Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater have been pulled from digital storefronts and will not return until further notice. Konami confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the classic games have been pulled due an issue over “licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game”. In other words, there’s footage in these games that the publisher no longer has the right to use. That’s… not good. Fortunately, Konami intends to renew the license if it can.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Metal Gear Rex Plastic Model Kit Pre-Orders Open

Kotobukiya announced pre-orders for the Metal Gear Rex plastic model kit have opened once again. Pre-orders will remain open for a limited period of time. The Metal Gear Rex plastic model kit will release in Japan in April, 2022. It will cost 8,580 yen, or $75. The European and North American release date for the model kit will be revealed at a later date. Additionally, the official website reveals some of the stipulations regarding the reproduction of this model kit. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
FIFA
SVG

The Real Reason These Metal Gear Games Have Been Pulled From Stores

Despite being three generations in the rearview mirror, PlayStation 2 classics "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" and its prequel "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" remain arguably two of the most beloved games of all time. Whether it be predicting the future through a study of human behavior, or having featuring boss fights that never seem to end, the "Metal Gear Solid" series has stood the test of time and remain cultural benchmarks in gaming. Unfortunately, these two particular entries in the series have been temporarily pulled from digital marketplaces due to licensing issues.
VIDEO GAMES
hiconsumption.com

The Wishlist: 20 Best Gifts for the Gamer

With the production of next-generation consoles coming to an enraging standstill as a result of the past year’s infamous chip shortage, that surely hasn’t managed to diminish any of the excitement and puffery that encompasses them. There is no question what the most coveted item for the majority of avid gamers may be across the board. Nevertheless, whether or not you are able to get your hands on a new system for you and yours, you’ll find a variety of choices below that are sure to appease every video game lover you know, be it youthful or nostalgic.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New stealth game Undetected is a Mexican Metal Gear Solid

Stealth games: they don't make 'em like they used to. That's a trend developer Antonio Freyre hopes to buck with the newly-announced Undetected, a sneaky throwback inspired by seminal 1998 sneak-'em-up Metal Gear Solid. Labelled a "stealth action revival", Undetected isn't shy about its influences. Revolutionary agent Tenoch Kaan is...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy