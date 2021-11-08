Ariana Grande Is Debuting Her New Cosmetic Line & Fans Are Ready To Splurge

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is dishing about all the products on her new cosmetic line , and fans are here for it.

The pop giant’s R.E.M. Beauty is packed with midnight shadows eyeshadow palettes, dream lashes, flourishing lengthening mascara, highlighter toppers, matte lipsticks, plumping lip gloss and more. R.E.M. Beauty shared teasers of their products on Instagram on Monday (November 8), and followers are gushing over the products: “BRB GOING TO WORK SO I CAN SPLUUURRRGE ON THIS,” “ohmygod imma need it alllll,” “YOURE KILLING ME ARI,” “I’m gonna be broke for sure,” “my bank acc is about to go through the absolute ringer.”

Grande, known for her always perfectly-done makeup, is feeling “so proud and grateful.” She recently spoke about her products on a Zoom call with beauty editors from PEOPLE , Glamour , Allure and other outlets, revealing everything fans can expect from R.E.M. , named after one of her songs because: “I feel like that song really encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound phonetically. Also, with rapid eye movement and focusing on dreams, eyes are our most effective communicators. You can say more with the way that you look at someone than you can with words sometimes. They're what we use to dream and rest, and so much beauty happens there. We really wanted to focus on eyes for our main drop.”

Grande added that her favorite product from her beauty line is the Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker and Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss. R.E.M Beauty is launching on Friday (November 12) at 9 a.m. EST. Find it here . See some of the upcoming products below: