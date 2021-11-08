CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla stock price falls after Musk's Twitter poll

By Alex Hider
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ngj8g_0cqGae6z00

Shares of electric car manufacturer Tesla plummeted after markets opened Monday following a weekend announcement by CEO Elon Musk who tweeted Saturday that he planned to sell 10% of his stock.

Musk's decision to sell the shares came after he posed the question of a potential stock sale in a tweet on Saturday.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk tweeted. "Do you support this?"

A total of 58% of the more than 3.5 million people who responded to the poll said that Musk should dump his stock. The Tesla founder later clarified that he would abide by the results of the poll.

Futures of Tesla's stock plummeted after Musk's tweet on Saturday. The price of a share of Tesla stock was trading $73 lower upon the market's open Monday than it had been at the close of business Friday.

The stock later recovered slightly by noon Monday, but shares were still trading 3% lower than they had on Friday.

Musk's sale comes after a high-profile spat with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon , who has proposed a change to how wealth is taxed. Currently, stockholders only pay taxes on their stock gains upon a sale. However, Wyden believes that the super-rich, like Musk, should pay a percentage of their net worth even if they do not make stock sales.

"Whether or not the world's wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn't depend on the results of a Twitter poll," Wyden tweeted in response to Musk's poll. "It's time for the Billionaires Income Tax."

CNBC and The New York Times report that Musk's sale may not be entirely tied to the Twitter poll. They report that Musk would have likely begun a sale this quarter anyway because he has a looming $15 billion tax bill, and banks would require him to sell some of his stock to satisfy loan obligations.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns Tesla stock is in a bubble, rings the inflation alarm, and predicts an epic market crash

Tesla stock is in a bubble, and Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company has zero chance of meeting its shareholders' massive expectations, Jeremy Grantham said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday. The legendary investor and chief strategist of Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo also sounded the inflation alarm, blasted the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ron Wyden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#D Oregon#Cnbc#The New York Times
CarBuzz.com

Apple Poaches More Tesla Brainpower

Apple's main goal might have been to create as many different and difficult ways to charge an electronic device as possible, but these days, it's also interested in building cars. Up until now, it hasn't been very successful at retaining partners, but automakers are secretly scared of the electronics giant. Many still don't think that the company has what it takes to build cars, but recent talks with manufacturing behemoth Toyota might secure Apple a foot in the door, and now CJ Moore, a former engineer from Tesla has joined its ranks to assist on the new car effort. Moore will be working under Stuart Bowers, another ex-Tesla employee who led Tesla's Autopilot team up to 2019.
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 2.83% to $1,033.42 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $210.07 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
CNN

Rivian's blockbuster IPO shows how far we've come since Tesla's debut

Washington, DC (CNN) — Rivian's stock price soared Thursday, a day after its Wall Street debut, valuing the company at more than $100 billion. It also had the biggest American initial public offering since Facebook. Rivian, which plans to deliver about a thousand consumer vehicles by the end of 2021,...
BUSINESS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy