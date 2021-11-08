CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Years Ago: Hiding Away Helps Led Zeppelin to Greatness on ‘IV’

By Nick DeRiso
 6 days ago
The best Led Zeppelin studio album is one that was, quite literally, the most lived in. Sessions for IV were recorded in the Rolling Stones' mobile studio outside of a largely derelict East Hampshire-based Victorian, in what Jimmy Page later described as a commitment to "eating and sleeping music together." Hidden...

