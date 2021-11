The starter you choose at the beginning of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl plays a huge influence on the rest of the game. Each of them can help you beat the game, but due to several reasons, one starter stands out from the rest. So, regardless of which starter you think looks the best or has your favorite element type, Chimchar is the best choice among the three if you want an easier playthrough. The other two are best for people who want a more challenging playthrough.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO