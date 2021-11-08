CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

UGA football offers Milton DB Robert Billings

By James Morgan
 7 days ago
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program have offered a scholarship to class of 2023 defensive back prospect Robert Billings.

Billings plays high school football for Milton High School in Milton, Georgia. Billings is from Alpharetta, Georgia. He is one of the latest in-state prospects to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia.

Robert Billings is an unranked recruit at the moment, but he has offers from programs like Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, and now UGA.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is an explosive athlete. Billings is a big-hitter and is a threat to block field goals off the edge.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has put together an elite class of 2022 and is building towards an impressive class of 2023. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football currently has six commitments in the class of 2023. UGA has commitments from a pair of four-star cornerbacks in Kayin Lee and Marcus Washington.

Robert Billings announced his scholarship offer from UGA via his Twitter account:

