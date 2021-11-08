CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz accuses Big Bird of spreading government propaganda

tucson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of spreading government...

tucson.com

Comments / 4

SFGate

'SNL' Skewers Ted Cruz for Anti-Big Bird Stance in 'Sesame Street' Parody

In an episode hosted by Jonathan Majors, this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open took Ted Cruz to a fictional version of Sesame Street. After Cruz spent the week attacking Big Bird on Twitter for his pro-vaccine stance, Aidy Bryant reprised her role as the Texas senator hosting a far-right version of the kids’ show called “Cruz Street.”
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz's beef with Big Bird set up a raucous 'SNL' cold open on 'Ted Cruz Street'

Noted professional moron Ted Cruz, the "esteemed" U.S. Senator from Texas, spent time in his taxpaer-funded job in recent days striking up a beef with Big Bird. The towering yellow Sesame Street icon committed what Cruz sees as the cardinal sin of getting a COVID vaccine publicly, and in a way the Senator fears will brainwash kids. So of course, as a new episode of Saturday Night Live arrived over the weekend, comedy vet Aidy Bryant slipped into her blistering Cruz impersonation for a brutal takedown of the Senator and the harmful GOP views he espouses.
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Tiny Ted Cruz bites Big Bird: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- During the Texas freeze and power outage Senator Ted Cruz flew out to Cancun. With the Covid pandemic, he stuck around showing how small he can be by pecking at Big Bird on twitter for gently endorsing Covid vaccines for children. The Harvard-Princeton grad griped that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas Observer

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Apparently Thinks Big Bird is 'The Media'

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is not one to back down from a fight, and this week, he bravely called out one of the media’s most devious delegates: Big Bird. For decades, Big Bird has served as one of Sesame Street’s preeminent anchors, delivering the day’s hard-hitting news to the nation’s malleable young minds. From his informative report on athlete Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s math skills to his hot take on gendered bathrooms, America's information-hungry youths look to the large yellow avian to make sense of the world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: The grim consequences behind Ted Cruz trolling Big Bird

"You do not have to go very far to see how this constant drumbeat from people like Ted Cruz specifically, and others, has had and can have huge repercussions," says Chris Hayes on Cruz picking a fight with Big Bird and the growing partisan gap in Covid's death toll.Nov. 9, 2021.
POLITICS
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Big Bird gave snarky response to Ted Cruz?

(KGTV) — The official Big Bird account tweeted on Saturday a message about the character receiving his COVID-19 vaccine and saying how it will keep him healthy. Texas Senator Ted Cruz was among the conservatives who immediately pounced, sending out his own tweet calling Big Bird's message "Government Propaganda." An...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kiss 103.1 FM

Ted Cruz Now Has Beef with Big Bird For Being Vaccinated

If you need a laugh, then look no further because Ted Cruz has named his latest enemy. Big Bird is a fictional character that was created by Jim Henson for the children's show Sesame Street. The 8'2" yellow bird first appeared in 1969, but the character remains 6 years old as time passes. Forever young, and forever friendly - that's Big Bird.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

‘Idiot’: Ted Cruz losing Big Bird brawl ‘in these Sesame Streets’

The partisan vaccine war has gotten so fierce that even Sesame Street’s Big Bird isn’t safe. After the beloved character said he got vaccinated, Ted Cruz attacked Big Bird’s announcement, arguing it’s “government propaganda.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Laura Bassett to discuss Cruz’s comments. Melber also raises the question of what COVID and Mr. Snuffleupagus have in common. Nov. 9, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
