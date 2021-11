Sprouts Farmers Market overcame continued top line weakness to muster improved profits in the third quarter, while tempering its sales outlook for the fourth quarter. Sprouts said sales during its third quarter ended Oct. 3, fell 4% to $1.5 billion and same store sales declined 5.4%, compared to a prior year comp increase of 4.2%. The company began the year forecasting a full year comp decline in the low to mid single digits, but when customer traffic failed to rebound earlier this year, guidance was reduced to a decline of 5% to 7% at the end of the second quarter. Now the company expects a full year comp decline of 7% to 7.5%, including a fourth quarter decline of 3% to 5%.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO