Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids Plans for Holiday Parade, Family Fun Day

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has announced plans for this year's holiday festivities. The 14th annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Family Fun Day is on Saturday, December 18th. Families are invited to the Sauk Rapids VFW on North Benton...

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

