A Fox analyst absolutely dragged Aaron Rodgers for misleading people about his vaccination status

Fox NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw dragged Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over his Covid vaccination status, saying: “Learn not to lie.”

Bradshaw was speaking alongside Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan ahead of the Packers’ defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which the Covid-hit quarterback was absent.

He tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week, despite previously stating he had “been immunized.” After admitting this was false and he was referring to his own attempts to boost his immunise system, the MVP lashed out and claimed he was being cancelled by the “woke mob.”

He also stated he was following podcaster Joe Rogan’s advice, who took ivermectin after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.

“I respect his attitude toward being an individual, but this is a team game. And in all honesty, I’m disappointed in his play on words for his vaccination. I’m disappointed in his selfish actions,” said host and coaching great Jimmy Johnson.

Howie Long agreed, stating: “Putting your teammates in jeopardy is selfish.”

But it was former quarterback Terry Bradshaw who had the harshest words: “Let me give Rodgers some advice, it be nice if he came to the Naval academy and learn how to be honest... learn not to lie. Because that’s what you did. You lied to everyone. I understand [the term] ‘immunized’ but you were taking stuff to not get Covid-19 and you got Covid-19. ”

Bradshaw went onto explain that ivermectin is a cattle dewormer, and that it has not been proven to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“We are a divided nation politically, we are a divided nation on COVID-19 and whether not to take the vaccine.”

Bradshaw concluded: “Unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”