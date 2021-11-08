CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A Fox analyst absolutely dragged Aaron Rodgers for misleading people about his vaccination status

By Lauren Milici
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXMKV_0cqGXBjz00

Fox NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw dragged Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over his Covid vaccination status, saying: “Learn not to lie.”

Bradshaw was speaking alongside Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan ahead of the Packers’ defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which the Covid-hit quarterback was absent.

He tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week, despite previously stating he had “been immunized.” After admitting this was false and he was referring to his own attempts to boost his immunise system, the MVP lashed out and claimed he was being cancelled by the “woke mob.”

He also stated he was following podcaster Joe Rogan’s advice, who took ivermectin after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.

“I respect his attitude toward being an individual, but this is a team game. And in all honesty, I’m disappointed in his play on words for his vaccination. I’m disappointed in his selfish actions,” said host and coaching great Jimmy Johnson.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Howie Long agreed, stating: “Putting your teammates in jeopardy is selfish.”

But it was former quarterback Terry Bradshaw who had the harshest words: “Let me give Rodgers some advice, it be nice if he came to the Naval academy and learn how to be honest... learn not to lie. Because that’s what you did. You lied to everyone. I understand [the term] ‘immunized’ but you were taking stuff to not get Covid-19 and you got Covid-19. ”

Bradshaw went onto explain that ivermectin is a cattle dewormer, and that it has not been proven to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“We are a divided nation politically, we are a divided nation on COVID-19 and whether not to take the vaccine.”

Bradshaw concluded: “Unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Reportedly 'Furious' His COVID Vaccination Status Was Leaked

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly isn't happy about it now being publicly known that he decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that Rodgers is "furious" his vaccination status was leaked. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported he...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Terry Bradshaw
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Stephen A. Smith Today

Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news. Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox Nfl#Covid#The Kansas City Chiefs#Mvp#The Naval Academy#Fox
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers’ interview has people thinking about his ‘Jeopardy!’ stint

Aaron Rodgers certainly made people sit up and take notice on Friday when he went on a 20-minute diatribe about why he didn’t get vaccinated against Covid-19, why he trusts podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, and how the “woke mob” is the true bad guy in the vaccine debate. There were some very strong reactions from around the NFL world and on social media.
NFL
Indy100

Indy100

118K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy