CLEMSON – Tony Elliott sees progress in his offense, but he knows more work has to be done. The Clemson offense put together a solid first half with 248 total yards and 17 points but struggled in the second half with just 129 total yards and a late Will Shipley touchdown. The Tigers averaged seven yards per rush on 20 attempts in the first half, but they tallied just 2.1 yards per carry on 23 attempts in the second half.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO