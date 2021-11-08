CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas WR Joshua Moore plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal

When it rains, it pours.

Less than a week after reports surfaced that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receiver Joshua Moore got into a heated argument after practice, Sarkisian told the media on Monday that Moore intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Although Sarkisian initially rebutted the reports and stated that his staff just coaches the players hard, the situation was enough for Texas to bench Moore for the entire first quarter of their Week 10 matchup against Iowa State.

Moore hauled in two receptions for 32 yards once he entered the game. The junior wide receiver out of Yoakum seemingly had a breakout year in 2020, but hasn’t lived up to the expectations this season.

Emotions seemed to be running high after the Baylor loss, where Moore was responsible for two drops and a lost fumble that played a critical role in the outcome of the game.

Through 10 weeks this season, Moore has recorded 24 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns. True freshman Xavier Worthy has stepped up as Texas’ No. 1 receiver under Sarkisian’s staff, and has deservingly received the majority of targets.

Sarkisian confirmed that Moore is no longer with the team at this time.

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Cleveland.com

Where is Ohio State in the new College Football Playoff rankings reveal?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After one week of chasing a top-four ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State most now defend it. Former No. 3 Michigan State’s loss to Purdue allowed Ohio State to rise one spot to No. 4 in Tuesday’s rankings reveal. Georgia remained No. 1, Alabama held steady at No. 2 and Oregon, which beat the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 11, rose one spot to No. 3.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
