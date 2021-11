The Pittsburgh Pirates have been rebuilding for the last few years under new leadership. When should the rebuild end?. Pittsburgh Pirates fans woke up to their first official rumor of the 2021-2022 offseason. The rumor puts into question, when do the Pittsburgh Pirates stop “rebuilding” and start to try and open their window of contention? The Bucs have been very active since Ben Cherington has taken over the Front Office. He traded away plenty of veteran players with contractual control for a lot of different levels of prospects.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO