Nutrition21’s nooLVL ingredient offers cognitive benefits to everyone, not just gamers: SupplySide West 2021 report

By Jennifer Grebow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows nooLVL provides cognitive health benefits that are far more extensive, including enhancing short-term memory, working memory, and concentration. Nutrition 21 (Harrison, NY) has been growing its footprint in the esports dietary supplement market with its nooLVL ingredient for the past several years. The ingredient is a patented...

Beta-alanine set for growth in sports nutrition and healthy aging post-COVID, Natural Alternatives International reports at SupplySide West 2021

The beta-alanine market is primed for growth, bolstered by consumers’ increased focus on health and wellness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. The beta-alanine market is primed for growth, bolstered by consumers’ increased focus on health and wellness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mark LeDoux, CEO and chairman of the board of directors for Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAI; Carlsbad, CA), during the SupplySide West trade show. This bodes well for NAI’s flagship CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn beta-alanine ingredients, which LeDoux said he expects to see significant business gains for in both the sports nutrition and healthy aging markets moving forward.
$80 million for a new hemp production facility? How one ingredient supplier is betting big on CBD: SupplySide West 2021 report

At this October’s SupplySide West trade show, Nutritional Outlook interviewed Kyle Einhorn, HempRise’s vice president of sales, about why the company felt now is the right time to make this significant investment and about what its plans are as the U.S. dietary industry waits to find out whether hemp cannabidiol (CBD) will be made a legal dietary ingredient in the U.S.
