New Doctor Who exhibit premieres at World Museum in 2022

Cover picture for the articleNational Museums Liverpool has announced that it will be hosting the world premiere of Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum starting in May 2022. This new exhibition will explore the science behind the global hit series Doctor Who and will give fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures...

