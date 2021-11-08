New Doctor Who exhibit premieres at World Museum in 2022

November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich history, diverse cultures, traditions, and artwork of Indigenous Americans. One of the mediums brilliantly leveraged by Native American visual artists over the 20th century is the art of printmaking, using techniques like etching, lithography, woodcuts, and aquatint to create stirring images in multiples that can carry a message far and wide. The Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia now presents a new exhibition, Collective Impressions: Modern Native American Printmakers, showcasing images by some of these artists with the help of Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts. Jeffrey Richmond-Moll is curator for Collective Impressions, and joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with Karl Davis, Executive Director of Crow’s Shadow, to talk about the art of printmaking, and their exhibition’s intimate glimpse into the personal realities of modern Indigenous artists.

MUSEUMS ・ 13 DAYS AGO