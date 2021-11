Now that this year’s World Series has come and gone, there are some lessons the Minnesota Twins can learn from the postseason as they try to get back into contention next year. Despite an 89-loss finish that landed them in the basement of the AL Central, there is some hope that the Twins can turn things around and be back in the playoff hunt in 2022. A large amount of that hope stems from the bats they have in their lineup.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO