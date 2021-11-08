NYC holiday markets are back! Here's when the iconic shops are open:

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The holiday markets are coming back to New York City.

The New York City Parks Department on Monday announced it will be reopening some of the city’s most iconic holiday markets again this season.

“Now through January, you can find holiday markets welcoming New Yorkers and visitors back to shop for clothes, trinkets, arts and crafts, and so much more in some of New York City’s famous parks,” the department said in a press release.

Last year, some of the city’s most notable markets – which are curated by Urbanspace – did not open or opened with reduced capacity and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this year, all of New York’s holiday staples will be back in full swing, according to the department.

“Not running our Union Square and Columbus Circle Holiday Markets last year was devastating, but it makes this year even more special,” says Urbanspace NYC President Eldon Scott. “When November rolls around it’s like a homecoming for us and for the vendors. You can feel the excitement for the start of a festive holiday season!”

NYC Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff said the reopening of the holiday markets is a symbol of New York City’s recovery from the pandemic and “our progress towards bringing our city back.”

“We invite all New Yorkers to enjoy the wonders of the holiday season by taking a stroll through markets in iconic parks like Union Square, Bryant Park and Central Park’s Columbus Circle,” he added.

Details on the markets:

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

41st St. and Avenue of the Americas

Open now through Jan. 2, 2022

Mon. - Fri.: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sat. - Sun.: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Union Square Holiday Market

14th St. and Broadway

Open Nov. 18 through Dec. 24

Mon. - Sat.: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Closed at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

59th St. / Columbus Circle and Central Park West

Open Nov. 29 through Dec. 24

Mon. - Sat.: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Closed at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve