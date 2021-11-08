CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sega trademarks Sonic Frontiers in Japan; Square Enix trademarks The Diofield Chronicle, The Beasts of Burden; more

Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega filed trademarks for “Sonic Frontiers” in Japan in both English and Japanese on October 22. The development of an untitled new Sonic the Hedgehog game was announced back in May, so it is possible “Sonic Frontiers” will be its final name. Other new trademarks...

www.gematsu.com

nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Files Trademarks For Game Boy Color And GBA In Japan

Nintendo has filed more trademark applications for its well-known products in Japan. The trademarks in question are for the the terms “Game Boy Color” and “GBA” – the latter of which is a common acronym for Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance handheld. Both were filed by Nintendo on 14 October 2021, although they were only recently published in November 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PlayStation Vita: Sony Loses Trademark in EU

Sony has lost its trademark for the PlayStation Vita console in Europe. The European Union General Court has partially revoked Sony’s trademark for the PlayStation Vita because it hasn’t been used by the company. This feels like the final nail in the coffin for the device which could never quite reach the height of similar devices such as the Nintendo 3DS or more recently, the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Announced by Square Enix

The latest Star Ocean game is coming soon! Square Enix recently announced that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam in 2022. The game will be the sixth mainline installment in the Star Ocean series. Square Enix stated that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be a good starting point for newcomers as it tells an entirely original story with brand new characters. Although Square Enix did not give the exact release date, they did reveal the trailer of the game, along with the introduction to some elements and features in the game. The game will feature two protagonists, freedom of movement, and character illustrations by the well-known artist Akiman, who is famous for his illustrations in the Street Fighter series. Square Enix said that these elements will “take exploration and combat to another level.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Sega secures trademark for potential new Sonic game

If Gematsu discovered that on October 22, Sega secured a trademark called Sonic Frontiers in both Japanese and English. It could be the title of the upcoming Sonic game. New Sonic the Hedgehog is currently set to release in 2022. In addition to New Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sega is celebrating Sonic’s birthday with a few more things this year. With Sonic Origins, a collection of classics appears. The Sonic Seiko watch is a bit more expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sega Europe#The Diofield Chronicle#Toraware No Mamono#Apple Arcade#Bandai Namco
wccftech.com

Sonic Frontiers Trademarked by Sega, is Likely the New Name for the Hedgehog’s 2022 Game

We’ve known for a while that the next big game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is racing our way in 2022, but now we may know what it will be called. A later-retracted press release originally identified the mystery 2022 game as “Sonic Rangers,” but it seems that may have changed, as Sega has registered a new trademark for “Sonic Frontiers.” Interestingly, this jives with a recent 4chan rumor that stated the game’s name had changed to Sonic Frontiers, would be an open-world game similar to Breath of the Wild, and was coming together surprisingly well. Of course, 4chan is always a sketchy source, but the fact that Sega has actually trademarked Frontiers may lend the rumor some extra credence.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

“Y School Heroes” Trademarked In The West

Level-5 has filed a new trademark for “Y School Heroes” in the west. The trademark can be found on Justia Trademarks, and covers games, entertainment, and other related media. For those who may not be aware, Y School Heroes: Bustlin School Life is the English name for the Yo-Kai Watch spin-off game Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu which has so far only been released in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 204: Beelzebub’ video

Volume 204 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Beelzebub. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Lies of P alpha gameplay teaser trailer

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Soulslike action RPG Lies of P. Here is an overview of the trailer and game, via Neowiz:. Lies of P is a fantastically baroque action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi....
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Gematsu

White Shadows launches December 7

Black-and-white platformer White Shadows will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam on December 7, publisher Headup Games and developer Monokel announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. White Shadows is a modern fable, a distorted mirror of our own...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Cotton Reboot!

Cotton Reboot! is a shoot ’em up video game published by Beep Japan and developed by Rocket-Engine. In the west, it is published by ININ Games. Japan’s favorite shooter mascot finds her way into a beautiful HD game with stunning graphics and remixed soundtracks. This is the original “cute ’em up,” and will test your skills as well as tug on the heartstrings as Cotton and her friends are finally back in the ultimate celebration of one of Japan’s most beloved gaming mascots. Choose between the HD Reboot mode or go legit with the X68000 original mode with pixel perfect graphics from the iconic Japanese home computer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Falcom to release new Trails title in Japan by September 2022

Here are the key bullets from Falcom’s outlook for the fiscal year ending September 2022:. 2022 marks the 35th anniversary of Falcom’s flagship Ys series. Other than a budget price version of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for PlayStation 4, additional product(s) are also planned. Starting in 2022, Falcom will develop...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm video game / runner developed by Choice Provisions and published by Riot Forge. In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Megaton Musashi ‘Free Update Vol. 1: Counterattack Boost Patch’ launches in December

Level-5 will release a large-scale free update for Megaton Musashi in December in Japan, the developer announced. The update, dubbed the “Free Update Vol. 1: Counterattack Boost Patch,” will add a mission to battle the powerful large-scale boss Dino, the new power-up system “Overlimit,” as well as yet to be revealed Rogues (robots) and kabuki functions (special moves).
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade is a shoot ’em up video game collection developed by M2 and published by TAITO. In the west, it is published by ININ Games. In Japan, Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade and Darius Cozmic Collection Console were released as the singular Darius Cozmic Collection. About. Darius is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Project Buramato pre-alpha gameplay trailer

Ozysoft has released a pre-alpha gameplay trailer for Project Buramato, its August-announced high-fantasy 3D action adventure platformer. Project Buramato is due out in 2023, with targeted platforms being PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). Watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Third-person cooperative action adventure game SteamWorld Headhunter announced

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Image & Form Games have announced SteamWorld Headhunter, a third-person cooperative action adventure game and the latest entry in the SteamWorld franchise. Platforms and a release date were not announced. Here is an overview of the game, via Thunderful Games:. Taking the series in a...
VIDEO GAMES

