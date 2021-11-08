Master Gardener: Watering now is important if soils are dry to alleviate moisture stress

When a summer has been extremely dry like we have had this year, do you wonder if it will have a long term impact on your landscape? The cumulative effects of recurring dry conditions are not visible until future years. Water stress affects most of the physiological processes involved in plant growth. Under drought conditions, plants become more susceptible to attack by disease and insects. As is true with people, weak, stressed trees are more vulnerable to problems. For example, pin oak decline occurs on trees stressed by drought and improper soil conditions; bark beetles and some wood boring beetles occur in declining trees; hemlock wooly adelgid occurs on dry site hemlocks; and spruce mite occurs on junipers, spruces, and hemlocks grown in compacted, dry soil. These pests may push trees in a marginal state of health over the edge to death.
