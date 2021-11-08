CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Master Gardener: Watering now is important if soils are dry to alleviate moisture stress

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatering now is important if soils are dry to help alleviate moisture stress. A good, deep watering with moisture reaching at least a foot down into the soil is much better than several light sprinklings that just wet the top portions of the soil. A deep watering will help ensure that...

BobVila

14 Fragrant Indoor Plants That’ll Make Your Home Smell Amazing

As colder weather closes in, gardens wither and windows stay shut but that doesn’t mean your home is doomed to smell stale and stuffy. You needn’t resort to commercial air fresheners, either, since the right houseplants can scent your indoor space while adding natural beauty. Whether you fancy floral, fruity,...
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

This chic self-watering planter uses a porous terracotta inner vessel to absorb water and hydrate the soil

The A-Pot displays elegance not just in execution but in thinking too. The simple two-piece self-watering planter uses an outer vessel made from glass, so you can see the water level, and an inner vessel made from terracotta, to place your soil and plant in. The way the self-watering mechanism then works is rather simple. Instead of the soil or a wicking medium pulling water towards the roots (so you don’t need to manually pour water on the plant every few days), the inner terracotta vessel does the job, thanks to its porous structure. Simply placing the terracotta vessel in water allows it to absorb the water and hydrate the soil inside. Using osmosis, the terracotta vessel only pulls as much water as the soil needs, and the result is an incredibly elegant little planter that autonomously waters the plant within while looking beautiful enough to keep in any part of your home!
HOME & GARDEN
Agriculture Online

Test the garden soil

How well did your plants perform in the garden this year? Over time soil fertility and pH levels can change, leading to changes in plant health and vigor. Now that the growing season is winding down, this is a good time to do a soil test to get a better understanding of your garden’s overall well-being.
GARDENING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ask the master gardener

Question: I plan to bring some of my outdoor potted plants inside for the winter. Is there anything I can do to help those plants adjust to the new environment?. Answer: It is a good idea to prepare your plants for the sudden change in light and humidity levels, which can shock your plants, causing them to drop foliage, wilt and in some rare instances, die. Before you move them inside, you can help ease the transition.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Oak trees are a keystone species

From tiny acorns mighty oaks do grow. If your landscape has been blessed with an oak tree, you already know that an oak can produce a lot of acorns in its lifetime (or yours). Millions actually. Maybe you don’t look at all those acorns falling out of the tree as a blessing, but more of a curse. However, those acorns are a valuable resource to the wildlife that lives in the vicinity of that oak tree.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
enquirerjournal.com

Moisture stress and trees: The hidden problems

When a summer has been extremely dry like we have had this year, do you wonder if it will have a long term impact on your landscape? The cumulative effects of recurring dry conditions are not visible until future years. Water stress affects most of the physiological processes involved in plant growth. Under drought conditions, plants become more susceptible to attack by disease and insects. As is true with people, weak, stressed trees are more vulnerable to problems. For example, pin oak decline occurs on trees stressed by drought and improper soil conditions; bark beetles and some wood boring beetles occur in declining trees; hemlock wooly adelgid occurs on dry site hemlocks; and spruce mite occurs on junipers, spruces, and hemlocks grown in compacted, dry soil. These pests may push trees in a marginal state of health over the edge to death.
AGRICULTURE
Omaha.com

Leave those leaves to enrich your soil, Papillion gardener says

Mike Williams uses a leaf blower as part of his fall cleanup, but he’s blasting them into his garden beds and not out of them. The organic material from the leaves enriches his soil and provides a safe haven for insects. Williams doesn’t have the usual yard. The front is...
PAPILLION, NE
Athens Daily Review

Master Gardener: A guilt-free lantana

Although lantana is often thought of as a summertime plant, it continues to bloom until frost. The hybrid lantana “New Gold” in particular sports numerous blooms in fall. It is designated as a Texas Superstar Plant. New Gold is an especially important addition to the Texas Superstar program. Lantana camara,...
GARDENING
uri.edu

URI Master Gardeners recognize top gardening volunteers

KINGSTON, R.I. – November 4, 2021 – The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Program recognized the state’s top gardening volunteers at a ceremony in October. Following nominations from among the state’s 700 Master Gardeners, awardees for the distinguished gardening educator, outstanding Master Gardener and rookie of the year were selected by the Master Gardener Recognition Committee. The annual awards have been presented for more than 20 years.
GARDENING
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: November tips for landscape maintenance

♦ Protect the roots of azaleas and rhododendrons with a heavy mulch of organic materials (i.e. oak leaves, wood chips, or pine straw) on the surface. ♦ For best growth, plant spring bulbs where they are out of the direct sun during the middle of the day. ♦ Bulbs have...
GARDENING
Marin Independent Journal

Master Gardeners, your go-to resource for all things for your garden

The mission of your Marin Master Gardeners is “to extend to the public research-based information verified by UC experts about home horticulture and pest management.” We work to meet this goal in many ways, including our Saturday IJ articles like this one. One of the ways we bring so much...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: A great spring garden begins now

November’s cooler temperatures and moist air are a great time to think of the beauty of spring! Take advantage of these more comfortable days to get your garden in order. While the first freeze date — usually Nov. 15 in our part of East Texas — signals the end of the typical growing season, it does not mean that work in the garden is over.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
sapulpatimes.com

Master Gardeners to host training event

Creek County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free event on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. This event will be held at the Sapulpa Public Library beginning at 10:30 AM in Frank Hall. After a short MG business meeting, a guest speaker from Up With Trees will present a talk on maintaining trees in the landscape. Guests will receive a gardening bag with literature pertaining to fall gardening and refreshments will be served. The event is free, but guests are asked to sign up by emailing kberryhill10@gmail.com.|
CREEK COUNTY, OK
DL-Online

Indoor gardening tips from a Becker County Master Gardener

There are many reasons for growing plants inside, but the only reason that is logical is simply to enjoy the sight or smell of them. Related: Read more articles from, and about the Becker County Master Gardeners at dl-online.com. One cannot realistically save or make money by growing any plant...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
L'Observateur

Cottage Water Garden

My passion for gardening began as a little girl while helping my grandfather with his vegetable garden. That was decades ago, but the passion for gardening still remains. Although I only grow a few vegetables now, usually mixed in with my flowers, I still like to get my hands in the dirt.
GARDENING
TheInterMountain.com

Master Gardeners meet at Randolph County Extension Office

ELKINS — On Oct. 25, Master Gardeners of Randolph/Tucker/Upshur Counties met at the Randolph County Extension Office for their monthly meeting. After the business portion, the Master Gardeners joined with Our Town to learn how to create gnomes from tomato cages to display in yards and around town for the upcoming Christmas holiday. The last Master Gardener meeting of the year will be on Zoom on Nov. 22.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
The Dickinson Press

Lawn and garden lessons we learned from the hot, dry summer of 2021

Did you hear about the guy who can’t decide whether to buy new lawn chairs? He’s sitting on the fence. No matter where you were sitting this summer, it wasn’t very pleasant to be outdoors. Although drought-parched mosquitos were few and far between, the unrelenting heat made much of the summer uncomfortable.
GARDENING
yourconroenews.com

Master Gardener: An organic checklist for November gardening chores

Fall and winter are always welcome seasons after our long hot summers. Our first freeze is usually around Thanksgiving. Prepare for a freeze by watering plants well because dry roots are damaged by cold temperatures. Mulching plants also helps protect them during the cold weather. Frost blankets, or even row cover, can be used to give plants some frost protection.
GARDENING
smcm.edu

Master Gardeners Fall Workshop Series: Seed Saving

Come learn about seed saving! We will cover open-pollinating varieties; annual, biennial, and perennial propagation; and seed harvest, storage, & other tips!. The workshop will be held outdoors at the Kate Farm (head south on Rt. 5 from campus for 8 minutes on foot, right past the intersection with Rosecroft). There is the option to get dirty, so please dress accordingly! In addition to closed-toed shoes, drinking water, gloves, and bug spray are also recommended.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

