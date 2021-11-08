CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Brandon Barash Reveals Covid Diagnosis

By SOD
Soap Opera Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Instagram, Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) reported that he was...

www.soapoperadigest.com

Comments / 5

Related
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
todaysparent.com

Ed Sheeran just revealed that his baby has had Covid twice

Having a sick baby is never easy, especially when it’s your first—and Ed Sheeran should know. The singer recently revealed that his one-year-old daughter, Lyra, has had COVID not once, but twice. Poor baby!. Last month, Ed was isolating with Lyra after they both caught COVID. “She had it in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Barash
TODAY.com

Ed Sheeran shares update after COVID diagnosis ahead of ‘SNL’ performance

Ed Sheeran said "all's good" for his upcoming "Saturday Night Live" performance after being in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test late last month. The music superstar shared an update on his condition on TODAY Thursday as he gets ready to fly to New York City to perform on "SNL" this weekend. He shared on Oct. 24 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Jason Momoa is ‘doing fine’ amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Aquaman is getting back in the swim of things. Actor Jason Momoa says he is on the mend after coming down with a case of COVID-19 that he believes he got at his latest film premiere. “I’m doing fine,” the 42-year-old said in a video posted to his Instagram (via...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reveals 'Aggressive Cancer' Diagnosis

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic said he has “an aggressive cancer” in a note shared on his official Instagram account. The convicted felon posted a handwritten letter informing fans that a prostate biopsy revealed the diagnosis and pleaded that they advocate for his release. Exotic is serving 22 years in prison...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
Elite Daily

Khloé Shared A Super Relatable Update Following Her And True's COVID Diagnosis

Khloé Kardashian is at her wits’ end with the coronavirus. On Oct. 29, Kardashian revealed she experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which happens when a vaccinated person gets infected with the virus. The reality star said her daughter, True Thompson, had contracted the virus as well, so they were both in quarantine and clearing their social calendars. But seeing as this marked the second time she’s been infected, she’s beginning to get frustrated. Khloé Kardashian said she's "so over" COVID in an update following her second diagnosis and honestly, I get it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘I’ll Always Love Colleen and We’re Friends’; Former Reality TV Star Jon Gosselin Says He Is Still Supporting Ex-Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Through Her Cancer Treatments

Former reality TV star Jon Gosselin recently shared more details about his breakup with Colleen Conrad. He says the split was mutual and that he’s still supporting her as she battles breast cancer. Going through cancer treatment can be a very vulnerable and emotionally exhausting experience, so it can help...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow reveals past tumor diagnosis: 'I've come a very long way'

Meadow Walker is opening up for the first time about a private health struggle. The 23-year-old model and daughter of the late Paul Walker shared a past tumor diagnosis. In a never-before-seen photo from 2019, she appeared to be in a medical treatment facility — with a surgical cap on and fiducials, small stickers that look like donuts, affixed to spots on her forehead and the side of her face.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Admits She Had Been Putting Off Simon Konecki Split For ‘Years’ Before Divorce: ‘It Was Overdue’

Adele said that her decision to divorce Simon Konecki — which inspired her new album, ’30’ — wasn’t easy, but ultimately was ‘worth it.’. Adele drastically altered her life back in 2019 when she decided to file for divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki. Now two years later, the 33-year-old singer has finalized her divorce, she’s dating a new man, sports agent Rich Paul, and she has a new album coming out on November 19. Adele is clearly thriving, but she did reflect on her divorce process in an interview with Heart Radio on Friday, while promoting her new single “Easy On Me.”
RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller, 56, May Soon Walk Again After Osteoporosis, Broken Leg, And Surgery Strengthening Her Cancer-Ravaged Spine

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller broke her leg in two places earlier this year, further delaying her quest to start walking after spinal surgery due to cancer. Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018. Burkitt lymphoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer, most often seen in boys ages 5 to 10.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy