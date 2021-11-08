Brandon Barash Reveals Covid Diagnosis

Adele said that her decision to divorce Simon Konecki — which inspired her new album, ’30’ — wasn’t easy, but ultimately was ‘worth it.’. Adele drastically altered her life back in 2019 when she decided to file for divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki. Now two years later, the 33-year-old singer has finalized her divorce, she’s dating a new man, sports agent Rich Paul, and she has a new album coming out on November 19. Adele is clearly thriving, but she did reflect on her divorce process in an interview with Heart Radio on Friday, while promoting her new single “Easy On Me.”
