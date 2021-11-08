Brandon Barash Reveals Covid Diagnosis

Khloé Kardashian is at her wits’ end with the coronavirus. On Oct. 29, Kardashian revealed she experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which happens when a vaccinated person gets infected with the virus. The reality star said her daughter, True Thompson, had contracted the virus as well, so they were both in quarantine and clearing their social calendars. But seeing as this marked the second time she’s been infected, she’s beginning to get frustrated. Khloé Kardashian said she's "so over" COVID in an update following her second diagnosis and honestly, I get it.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO