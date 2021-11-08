Children's Museum in St. Paul opens kids vaccine clinic

The Children's Museum in St Paul isn't just a place where kids can learn through play, it's now also a spot for children ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated against COVID 19. Seven-year-old Kenley Hansen knew what she was in for, when she got her shot at the museum.

"So my mom and dad said it hurt less than getting your flu shot

and getting your ears pierced."

While Hansen knew the process, she admitted to still being a little scared.

"I had butterflies in my stomach because I was, like, scared a little bit."

Her mother, Kristen Hansen is a health care provider, who along with her husband, brought Kenley and her 12-year-old brother Jacob to the new vaccination site at the Children's museum in St Paul.

"They've been wanting to get the vaccine. I mean, I think they've

had an interest in getting it. They were nervous but excited to get it."

As an added bonus to being protected from the virus, Kenley says her mom is taking her to get a mani-pedi after taking the shot.

For more information on where you can get your children ages 5-11 the COVID vaccine, the State of Minnesota has set up a website .