CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/8 – Medford Homicide Investigation, Grants Pass Police Busy Over Weekend, Local Veterans Fundraising for Wreaths Across America

roguevalleymagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Monday– A 30 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Widespread frost before 7am. Snow level 2900 feet rising to 4300 feet in the afternoon. Otherwise,...

roguevalleymagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
City
Marion, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Grants Pass, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Grants Pass, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Wasco, OR
NBC News

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'giant hoax' case

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones, who claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a "giant hoax," was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the shooting. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oregon State Football#Southern Oregon#Veteran#Wynne Broadcasting#Roguevalleymagazine Com#Mpd#Medford Police Dept#Rural Metro Fire
CBS News

President Biden and Chinese President Xi to meet in virtual summit

President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the two countries and how they can work together on their aligned interests. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the relationship between the two leaders and what they will discuss to try and smooth over growing tensions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy