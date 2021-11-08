Are you already planning for that winter vacation?

Designed for low temperatures at high altitude, the Odin NEO brings warmth and comfort, allowing you to save energy at night and gather strength for morning push. At 1,650 g (58.2 oz) the Odin NEO is 10% lighter than its predecessor, the original ODIN, but without any compromises in quality. Not only is it lighter, the Odin NEO is better isolated and protected, offering a genius inside volume which avoids compressing the down membrane. The static draw-cord cinches the Odin NEO’s hood over your forehead tightly to optimize isolation so warmth can’t escape and wind cant get in. The draft collar compensates for different lengths needed to protect your shoulders, neck, and throat. With the Odin NEO, youll be toasty from head to toes.

