Bill Lockwood continues to discuss the vaccine mandates going on throughout the country and the ones directly affecting us in Wichita Falls. Earlier this week, you may have seen some interviews from some of the workers who are being affected by the vaccine mandates in Wichita Falls. This week, Bill Lockwood had on two local doctors and what they think of the vaccine mandates in Wichita Falls. You can listen to American Liberty Saturday mornings at 11 am on NewsTalk 1290 and 96.3 FM. Here is what Bill had to say about this week's show.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO