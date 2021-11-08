Watch: Liverpool Star Alexander-Arnold Names Former Blue Hazard as 'Toughest' Premier League Opponent

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has named Eden Hazard as the toughest Premier League opponent he has faced in his career so far.

Hazard, who departed Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019, is a Premier League legend having won Premier League Player of the Season in 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport, the defender discussed his toughest opponent.

He said: "Hazard. Eden Hazard yeah, the best by probably a little bit of a distance.

"Maybe (Kevin) De Bruyne but directly against an opponent would have to be Hazard. Speed, agility, his awareness, his intelligence on and off the ball is... yeah unreal."

De Bruyne played alongside Hazard during a brief spell together at Chelsea whilst also featuring regularly for the Belgian national team alongside eachother.

The Belgian Hazard has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent months.

IMAGO / Xinhua

It has previously been reported that Chelsea have 'sounded out' Hazard over a potential switch in January with 'informal' talks reportedly ongoing between the clubs.

Real Madrid are keen to get rid of the player, trying to recover part of the €115 million that they paid Chelsea to sign Hazard and Blues owner Roman Abramovich's desire to bring Hazard back to England could prove to be key if a deal is to happen.

Depsite his impressive form at Chelsea in the past, he has struggled since his move to Real Madrid and could see himself back in England as early as January.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube