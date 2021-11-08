CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Liverpool Star Alexander-Arnold Names Former Blue Hazard as 'Toughest' Premier League Opponent

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has named Eden Hazard as the toughest Premier League opponent he has faced in his career so far.

Hazard, who departed Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019, is a Premier League legend having won Premier League Player of the Season in 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport, the defender discussed his toughest opponent.

He said: "Hazard. Eden Hazard yeah, the best by probably a little bit of a distance.

"Maybe (Kevin) De Bruyne but directly against an opponent would have to be Hazard. Speed, agility, his awareness, his intelligence on and off the ball is... yeah unreal."

De Bruyne played alongside Hazard during a brief spell together at Chelsea whilst also featuring regularly for the Belgian national team alongside eachother.

The Belgian Hazard has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUtUH_0cqGMVgY00
IMAGO / Xinhua

It has previously been reported that Chelsea have 'sounded out' Hazard over a potential switch in January with 'informal' talks reportedly ongoing between the clubs.

Real Madrid are keen to get rid of the player, trying to recover part of the €115 million that they paid Chelsea to sign Hazard and Blues owner Roman Abramovich's desire to bring Hazard back to England could prove to be key if a deal is to happen.

Depsite his impressive form at Chelsea in the past, he has struggled since his move to Real Madrid and could see himself back in England as early as January.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Former Premier League Star, Cesc Fabregas, Makes Several Liverpool Comments on Twitter Q&A

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has captured the hearts of several Liverpool fans having spoken highly of players past and present during a Twitter Q+A. The former Spanish international, currently playing for Monaco in France, revealed that the toughest opponent he faced during his time at Arsenal was in fact Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Roman Abramovich
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Oppose FIFA Proposal for Biennial World Cups

Chelsea and the other 19 Premier League clubs have voted against a proposal by FIFA to have the World Cup played every two years, the Premier League have confirmed. The proposal came from FIFA, who proposed the World Cup be changed from an event every four years to make it more often, happening every two.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Alexander Arnold#Belgian#The Belgian Hazard#Hazard And Blues
Absolute Chelsea

Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

According to reports from Turkish division of outlet CNN, Chelsea are interested in a move for 23-year-old Hungarian centre-back Attila Szalai, currently at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce. Chelsea have reportedly submitted an ‘astronomical’ offer for the defender in the region of €23.4 million, who is set to sign a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Want to Renew Contract

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has provided an update on Chelsea's stance over his future at Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2018 from Napoli for a fee of £50 million and he's gone onto win the Europa League and Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge. His current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
484
Followers
4K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy