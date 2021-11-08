Spain picks MÃ©ndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers
MADRID -- Spain called up Brais MÃ©ndez to replace the injured YÃ©remy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers. Pino was the third player dropped from...www.dailyherald.com
MADRID -- Spain called up Brais MÃ©ndez to replace the injured YÃ©remy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers. Pino was the third player dropped from...www.dailyherald.com
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0