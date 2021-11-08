CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain picks MÃ©ndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID -- Spain called up Brais MÃ©ndez to replace the injured YÃ©remy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers. Pino was the third player dropped from...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

