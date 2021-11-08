FiveThirtyEight updates Ohio State, other contenders' chances of making the College Football Playoff after Week 2
It’s that time of year where a nudge here or there in the rankings by the College Football Playoff Committee can make a huge difference in what kind of odds a team like Ohio State has in making the CFP. The Buckeyes more or less control their own destiny but will have to deal with the hand that the CFP Committee deals them regardless (we’ve seen that before).
To keep track of where OSU’s odds stand on getting in on all of the fun, we like to keep our eyes peeled on what the folks at the popular analytic site FiveThirtyEight have to say about what’s going on. Each week, they update the CFP odds based on the outcome of games and spin it through whatever genius-level equation they have, and share it all with the enquiring college football minds.
We have the latest projections and we’re going to break them down for the top eleven on the board at the moment. Remember, this will all change about a dozen ways leading up to the final rankings and selection Sunday, but it’s good to know where everyone — including, of course, Ohio State, stands about a month out from when travel plans will be made.
Let’s get to it, shall we?
12
Michigan State Spartans (8-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – vs. Maryland
11/20 – at Ohio State
11/27 – vs. Penn State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
9% (down from 25%)
Chances if win out
97% (down from 99%)
11
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – at Virginia
11/20 – vs. Georgia Tech
11/27 – at Stanford
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
14% (up from 12%)
Chances if win out
31% (no change)
10
Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – at Ole Miss
11/20 – vs. Prairie View
11/27 – at LSU
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
14% (new to our piece this week)
Chances if win out
54% (new to our piece this week)
9
Michigan Wolverines (8-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – at Penn State
11/20 – at Maryland
11/27 – vs. Ohio State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
17% (up from 13%)
Chances if win out
85% (up from 64%)
8
Oklahoma State (8-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – vs. TCU
11/20 – at Texas Tech
11/27 – vs. Oklahoma
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
25% (up from 16%)
Chances if win out
98% (no change)
7
Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0)
Remaining Schedule
11/12 – at USF
11/20 – vs. SMU
11/26 – at Eastern Carolina
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
30% (down from 31%)
Chances if win out
62% (down from 63%)
6
Oregon Ducks (8-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – vs. Washington State
11/20 – at Utah
11/27 – vs. Oregon State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
37% (up from 29%)
Chances if win out
98% (up from 96%)
5
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – vs. Purdue
11/20 – vs. Michigan State
11/27 – at Michigan
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
42% (up from 41%)
Chances if win out
98% (down from 99%)
4
Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – at Baylor
11/20 – vs. Iowa State
11/27 – at Oklahoma State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
45% (down from 46%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
3
Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – vs. New Mexico State
11/20 – vs. Arkansas
11/27 – at Auburn
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
53% (down from 54%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
2
Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – at Tennesee
11/20 – vs. Charleston Southern
11/27 – at Georgia Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
80% (up from 79%)
Chances if win out
>99% (no change)
1
