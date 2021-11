The Tufts University Jumbos hosted the Bowdoin College Polar Bears in a NESCAC men’s soccer quarterfinals matchup on Saturday. The Jumbos hold the third seed in the tournament and the Polar Bears are the 6th seed. The Jumbos dropped to the third seed after a 2–-0 loss at Connecticut College and a 1–1 draw with Bowdoin in the final two games of the regular season, in which they had started out undefeated. Given their impeccable record of six wins in six home games this season, however, the Jumbos entered this matchup as heavy favorites over the Polar Bears.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO