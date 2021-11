On Oct. 18, the World Federation of Advertisers and research institute Kantar shared results of their joint project, “The Global Diversity and Inclusion Index.” Using the U.K. All In Census as a blueprint, the study aims to map how well the industry scores globally in terms of diversity and inclusion. In all there were over 10,000 participants, with men and women split 41% to 58% (1% reported as non-gender conforming). The study included 160 global marketing and advertising organizations ranging from WPP to the Interactive Advertising Bureau to local marketing organization chapters like the Association of National Advertisers and equivalents in other markets worldwide.

