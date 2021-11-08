Horizon Forbidden West's machines are deadlier and smarter than they were in Zero Dawn
By Dom Peppiatt
vg247.com
6 days ago
If you enjoyed cracking your best David Attenborough impression out and narrating the peculair lives of all the mechanical beasts in Horizon Zero Dawn as you explored Aloy's home region, you're going to love taking it up a notch in Horizon Forbidden West. In a new PlayStation Blog post,...
PlayStation indies boss Shuhei Yoshida via Twitter has released an image of Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn running on Valve's upcoming all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck. Horizon Zero Dawn first released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and was later ported to PC in August 2020.
Horizon Zero Dawn is the best-selling PS4 exclusive for a number of reasons. The first thing that struck me about Horizon Zero Dawn was how drop-dead unbelievably gorgeous the game is. Everything looks great: Aloy, the environments, the robots, and other humans, literally everything. Aloy looks great and is wonderfully animated. There are a huge array of environments in Horizon Zero Dawn; dense jungles, frozen tundras, imposing mountains, dilapidated cities, futuristic military installations, and alien cauldrons. The diversity of biomes is just staggering and even though it feels weird that they are all within walking distance from one another. There is just always something new and interesting to see. The robots all look great as well; they are all richly detailed with multiple layers of weapons, armor, and synthetic muscles as well as being amazingly animated. They also have great visual design so it is easy to tell from a glance what robot you were fighting and even if you have never encountered a robot before you can make a good guess as to how dangerous an enemy robot is going to be and what it does. This great visual design extends to the other human characters too; all the tribes have a varied visual design that also gives hints towards their origin and culture. The game also has this habit of setting up the most beautiful scenes organically and you will just want to stop and stare for a while.
In five editions spread out over a decade, Forza Horizon’s most distinguishing quality is not high-fidelity visuals, a deep fleet of stylish cars, or immersive handling and acceleration. It’s the uncanny sense of place I get from the setting. It’s a fictional representation of a real place, and in some cases, I’ve never set foot in the country inspiring it. But no other racer has ever made me feel like my mind’s-eye recollection of a highway sunset, a woodsy switchback, or a tree farm’s precisely planted rows riffling by like a thousand dictionary pages was anything other than a lived memory.
It looks like one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022 will be coming to PC one year after its release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The latest Nvidia GeForce leak, which surfaced online last night has revealed hundreds of release dates for the biggest upcoming games from Sony, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and other major publishers.
Guerrilla Games has lifted the lid on a slew of fresh Horizon Forbidden West details on the PlayStation Blog, this time diving into what players can expect from the game’s machines and how they have evolved from the previous game. Blake Politest, the Principle Machine Designer on Horizon Forbidden West,...
The world of Horizon is inhabited by highly advanced machines — technologically advanced robots that have become Earth’s dominant species. They come in all shapes and sizes, based on various life forms that existed throughout history, such as dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals, and birds. Awe-inspiring yet ferocious, they pose a serious threat throughout Aloy’s mission.
Guerilla Games developers recently opened up about what kinds of monsters to expect in Horizon Forbidden West. In a PlayStation Blog post, Blake Politeski, principal machine designer, and Maxim Fleury, asset art lead, name-drop a few returning monsters and explain their design process behind creating new ones. Some monsters like...
Guerrilla offers us new gameplay Horizon Forbidden West. Here we get impressions of the fight between humans and robots. Unfortunately the video has no sound. Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.
Guerrilla Games has drip-fed some more information on the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West, this time focusing on Aloy’s robotic foes. In the latest developer update from the PlayStation Blog, the studio confirmed that some machines from Horizon: Zero Dawn will return in the sequel. These include the Watcher, ready to alert others if they spot Aloy and the water-land double threat of Snapmaw. Principal Machine Designer Blake Politeski talks a little about what went into some of these foes creations.
Sony Interactive Entertainment has a lot in the gaming PC pipeline, with PS4 ports of God of War and a shiny new ‘PlayStation PC’ publishing label. Yet, while the company’s multiplatform ambitions cater primarily to high-spec gaming enthusiasts, SIE’s former president, Shuhei Yoshida, seems to be enthusiastic about PlayStation’s presence on Valve’s Steam Deck handheld.
Forza Horizon 5 isn't even out yet, and already Playground Games' latest title has attracted a wealth of players that have opted to purchase the game and get early access to the game's interpretation of Mexico. For clarity, you need to purchase the Premium Edition of the game (which will...
Battlefield 2042's early access launch is only a few short days away, and one player has already managed to slip in ahead of everyone else. Reddit user Aaronfrogger said they pre-loaded the Xbox version, but were somehow able to get the pre-load unlocked, giving them full access. Regardless of how...
The next mainline Battlefield is almost in our hands. Battlefield 2042 brings the series back to modern combat, albeit this time with a near-future setting, a world of soldiers with no nationalities (No-Pats) fighting proxy wars for the US and Russia. There are multiple ways to play Battlefield 2042 at...
Horizon Forbidden West has a big lineup of mechanical monsters for Aloy to take down. While some like the scrappy little Watchers and crocodile-like Snapmaw are returning for the sequel, there are many new threats to face in the west. A new PlayStation Blog post from Guerilla Games goes into...
Guerrilla Games had struck quite an extensive fan base with their latest IP, Horizon Zero Dawn. When the game launched, plenty of players were eager to dive into the storyline featuring Aloy. Set in the distant future, Aloy was one of the few humans left living in a more primitive state. Instead of humankind being the dominant species for the world, large machines roam freely. Little is known about the metal world within the game, but today we are privy to some new details.
I've been trying to keep my expectations as low as possible, about pretty much any project, that is out of my hands. Be them games, movies, or TV series. Because lately, we've been getting these curveballs, that miss more than they hit.
There are 14 Barn finds in the base game of Forza Horizon 5. Barn finds are unlocking in your game by story / event progression and when you purchase player houses. There is no point in going to a location if it has not yet been activated on your map via story, please keep this in mind.
Comments / 0