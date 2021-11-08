CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Forest Service fees waived

lakecountyexam.com
 6 days ago

The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. The Forest Service offers several fee‐free days...

www.lakecountyexam.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas State Parks to Waive Fees Nov. 14 in Honor of Active and Retired Military

Visitors can experience any state park in Texas for free on Sunday, Nov. 14 when the state waives all day-use fees to honor active and retired military members. "The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country's military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country," Texas State Parks Director Rodney Franklin said. "Their commitment to service undoubtedly inspires us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans."
TEXAS STATE
NBC Los Angeles

National Parks Will Waive Entry Fees in Honor of Veterans Day

Over 100 fee-charging national parks will waive their entrance fees. The National Park Service is highlighting military landmarks, and where to find them, on its site. THE NATIONAL PARKS, being giant swaths of spectacular land spaces, can't show their gratitude in the traditional ways that a human being might, from a card, a good deed, a special dinner, or some meaningful time together. But the National Park Service can express its thanks to those who have served, each and every year, by taking time out on Veterans Day to acknowledge those who have given so much. And to do so, entry fees are waived at over 100 national parks, those parks that usually ask for an admission fee at their gates. As is tradition, Nov. 11, which is a Thursday in 2021, will be a free day at parks like Yosemite National Park, Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, and several other celebrated destinations around California and beyond.
TRAVEL
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott NF Waives Fees on Veterans Day

PRESCOTT, AZ – November 5, 2021 – The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. As part of this nationwide event day use fees will be waived at the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
kogt.com

Permit Needed But Fee Waived

Areas of Orange County that were affected by the tornado activity last week will have fees. waived for building permits and the Citizen Collection Center. Building permits are required for rebuilding from tornado damage and can be obtained at the. Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department in the Expo Center...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Hatfield officials waive license fees for second year

HATFIELD — Restaurants, bars and other businesses in Hatfield, continuing to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will have certain license fees waived for 2022. The Select Board voted 3-0 this week, for the second year in a row, to not collect the fees associated with various alcohol and entertainment licenses used by restaurants, bars and clubs. The fees include the $500 all-alcohol veterans club license for the American Legion, the $1,200 all-alcohol pub license for the Polish Club and $2,000 for all-alcohol licenses used by restaurants. There also are $100 entertainment and auto amusement licenses used by several of the businesses.
HATFIELD, MA
KRQE News 13

Bandelier Monument fees waived for public on Veterans Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You’ll be able to get into Bandelier National monument for free on Veterans Day. The national monument has been waiving fees on Veterans Day since 2006 for veterans and their families. Now, the National Park Service is expanding the waiver to the general public to commemorate the service of American veterans. The […]
MILITARY
Albany Herald

Cumberland Island waives hunt fees for veterans

ST. MARYS – Cumberland Island National Seashore provides the public with an opportunity to hunt within its Wilderness area six times per year. In honor of the veterans who have served our country, the park’s $35 registration fee for the hunt scheduled for Nov. 9-11 will be waived for veterans. Veterans only need to show a valid veteran ID when checking in for the hunt and refunds will be made through Pay.gov for those eligible.
SAINT MARYS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#Camping#Usda Forest Service#Picnic Areas#The Usda Forest Service#The Forest Service#Americans#Www Fs Usda Gov R6
jamestowngazette.com

CCHS Offers Pets for Vets Fee-Waived Adoptions

To honor our service members this Veterans Day, the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) is waiving the adoption fee for all pets for all vets and active military. The adoption fee will be waived on any successfully completed adoption to any adopter with valid Military I.D. that submits an application between Monday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 14th.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WTVQ

Daniel Boone National Forest waives fees for Veterans Day

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at all Forest-operated recreation sites this Thursday, November 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day. This waiver does not affect recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserve group-use areas. “Our public lands are one of the many treasures we...
WINCHESTER, KY
ledger.news

Stanislaus National Forest Seeks Public Input for Recreation Fee Increases

SONORA — The Stanislaus National Forest is proposing to charge new or increased fees at 31 developed recreation sites to conduct deferred maintenance and make improvements to enhance visitor enjoyment (Table 1.). Numerous day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed without user fees on the forest.
SONORA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Villages Daily Sun

Lake shelter waives animal adoption fees for veterans

The Lake County Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans — no fees for adopting any animal at the shelter. The event which started Friday is now in its third year, able to happen with the support of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter, headquartered in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
San Francisco Examiner

City program waives permit fees for new small businesses

A new permit-fee waiver program aimed at encouraging the growth of new small businesses in San Francisco launched Monday. The “First Year Free” pilot program will help businesses with less than $2 million in gross receipts that plan to open a new ground-floor location before Oct. 31, 2022. “Right now,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KZTV 10

'Forest Therapy' rises in popularity with Texas veterans

Go anywhere quickly during the busy holiday season, and it can seem like life is a blur. It’s one reason researchers at Texas A&M Forest Service suggest all Texans, but especially veterans, take a moment to slow down and enjoy the outdoors.
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
Bradford Era

Public release of new Seneca bison herd canceled after deaths

STEAMBURG, N.Y. — The public release of a herd of bison at a Buffalo farm run by the Seneca Nation of Indians near Steamburg was canceled Thursday after the death of two animals during transport to the site. A dozen bison from the InterTribal Buffalo Council of Rapid City, S.D.,...
STEAMBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy