Forest Service fees waived

Over 100 fee-charging national parks will waive their entrance fees. The National Park Service is highlighting military landmarks, and where to find them, on its site. THE NATIONAL PARKS, being giant swaths of spectacular land spaces, can't show their gratitude in the traditional ways that a human being might, from a card, a good deed, a special dinner, or some meaningful time together. But the National Park Service can express its thanks to those who have served, each and every year, by taking time out on Veterans Day to acknowledge those who have given so much. And to do so, entry fees are waived at over 100 national parks, those parks that usually ask for an admission fee at their gates. As is tradition, Nov. 11, which is a Thursday in 2021, will be a free day at parks like Yosemite National Park, Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, and several other celebrated destinations around California and beyond.

