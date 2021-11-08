CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 76ers centre Joel Embiid enters health and safety protocols

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, according to The Athletic's...

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (rest) not listed on 76ers' Wednesday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers elected to give Embiid Monday's game off for rest purposes as he deals with a sore left knee. That day off seems to have done the trick, as Embiid is not listed on the team's injury report for Wednesday night. Should the star center play as expected, Andre Drummond would likely revert to a role off the bench with the second unit.
chatsports.com

Joel Embiid the latest 76er to contact COVID

PHILADELPHIA — It might have seemed a thing of the past this season, teams being struck by a COVID outbreak. But as the Knicks arrived in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers Monday night, they found a team struggling to field a team. Joel Embiid was declared out Monday morning...
Yardbarker

76ers star Joel Embiid could miss 10-plus days due to COVID-19 protocols

The Philadelphia 76ers planned to be without All-Star center Joel Embiid for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks to rest his knee on the first game of a back-to-back. Now, the 76ers must prepare for life without Embiid for multiple games. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Embiid...
numberfire.com

Andre Drummond starting in 76ers' Monday lineup for inactive Joel Embiid (health protocols)

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond is starting in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Drummond will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was recently placed in health protocols. In a matchup against a slow Knicks' team playing with a 98.3 pace, our models project Drummond to score 40.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,500.
Isaiah Joe
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner. The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend. Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot...
