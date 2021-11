Last week, Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger came out with a video announcing he would not be seeking re-election. There’s been speculation about him possibly running for governor or the US Senate here in Illinois — both of which would be uphill climbs just to win the primary. We talked about what the future might hold for Kinzinger with former leading conservative radio host and current editor-at-large of "The Bulwark."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO