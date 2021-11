What can Caleb Plant do to topple the formidable Canelo Alvarez?. I don’t think anyone is beating Canelo at super-middleweight. I think Plant will have his moments. As Canelo grows into the fight I think he’ll take over, get to him and stop him. I can’t see a way of Plant winning. He’s not the biggest of punchers. He’s fast and skillful, but so is Canelo, who will come on top towards the end.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO