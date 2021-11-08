CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Accenture, Deloitte, Centric Consulting

 7 days ago

Global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies,...

5G System Integration Market Encounters an Exponential Growth of 25.5% During the Forecast Period

5G system integration market witnessed for USD 7412 million in 2020, growing at a robust CAGR of 25.5% during forecast period. GMI Research thoroughly analyzes the market trends, dynamics, and restrain and encounters that the 5G system integration market will undergo in an accumulation in demand during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, IIoT, Machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence.
Connected Car Market Envisage Growing with Remarkable Growth and is Expected to Reach at 266 billion till 2027

Connected Car Market is predicted to grow at 25.6% CAGR during the forecast period and anticipated to reach at USD 266 Billion by 2027. GMI Research speculates the market trends and dynamics of the connected cars and encounters the customers are focusing on the in-vehicle connectivity solutions for comfort, which increase the demand of the connected car.
Li-Fi Market is expected to surpass the USD 2,548 Million by 2025

Li-Fi Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 68.4% during forecast period and projected to reach USD 2,548 Million by 2025.GMI Research contemplates that the Li-Fi market will endure an accretion in the demand of light fidelity as fast data transfer and data safety are very important in today's scenario.
Smart Transportation System Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accenture, Alstom, Cisco System

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Smart Transportation System Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Smart Transportation System market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Smart Transportation System industry as...
Engineering to Order(ETO) ERP Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Genius Solutions, Infor, Hexagon PPM, Metasystems

The Global Engineering to Order(ETO) ERP Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Engineering to Order(ETO) ERP Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Jobscope, Abas, Visibility, SAP, Total ETO, Enhanced Systems & Services, Jeeves, Oracle, Rootstock Software, Infor, Hexagon PPM, Genius Solutions, Metasystems, IFS, ECi Software Solutions, Inc., Fluentsoft Inc & Aptean etc have been looking into Engineering to Order(ETO) ERP Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Emergency Lighting UPS Market May Set New Growth Story with ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Emergency Lighting UPS Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Toshiba, UPS Systems plc, Riello UPS, OnLiTECH & Big Beam etc.
Short Wave Infrared Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Short Wave Infrared Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As short wave infrared (SWIR) technology provides extremely valuable quantitative information, short wave infrared camera industry have entered into new ventures like airborne platforms. A combination of short wave infrared camera and hyperspectral imager - Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) - has been used on 4 aircraft platforms with the range of pixel sizes, as per the altitude at which they function.
Dehydrated Potato Flake Market is Booming Worldwide with McCain Foods, Simplot, Agrana Group

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Dehydrated Potato Flake Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Emsland Group, Aviko, Basic American Foods, Simplot, Idahoan Foods, Idaho Pacific, Agrana Group, Augason Farms, Pacific Valley Foods & Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH etc.
Digital Asset Management Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | ADAM Software, Canto, CELUM

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Digital Asset Management Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Digital Asset Management market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Digital Asset Management industry as...
Hydraulic Fluid Market worth $9.0 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Hydraulic Fluid Market by Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), End-use Industry (Construction, Metal & Mining, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Cement Production), Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The hydraulic fluid market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.7 billion in 2020.
Marijuana Vaporizers Market is Booming Worldwide with Storz & Bickel, DAVINCI, Tera

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Marijuana Vaporizers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Herbalizer Vaporizer, Da Buddha Vaporizer, Vapir Rise Vaporizer, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, DAVINCI, Tera, Hound Labs, Inc., Syqe Medical, Resolve Digital Health, Lobo Genetics, Wisp, tCheck, Leaf, Puffco, Kassi Labs Inc., Ardent, ARIZER & Arizer Company etc.
The Automotive Adhesive Market is Expected to Lead the Market with an Exponential Growth Rate of 6.1% by 2027

Automotive adhesive Market was estimated at USD 6,209 Million in 2019 and predicted to grow at 6.1% CAGR during forecast period. GMI research observed that the global automotive adhesive market surpasses the demand as it minimized harmful vehicular emissions and vehicular weight and enhanced fuel efficiency. Introduction of the Automotive...
Online On-demand Home Service Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Online On-demand Home Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Online On-demand Home Service market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Online On-demand Home Service industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Car Security Device Market is Booming Worldwide | OnStar, Robert Bosch, Daimler

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Car Security Device Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Car Security Device Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Car Security Device Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Convenience Store Software Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants AccuPOS, PDI, POS Nation

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Convenience Store Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Convenience Store Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Convenience Store Software industry as...
Privileged Access Management Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AWS, CyberArk, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp

Latest released Global Privileged Access Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Thales SA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, FLIR Systems Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Blighter Surveillance Systems, Kongsberg Gruppen, DeTect Inc., SRC Inc., ThalesRaytheonSystems & Kelvin Hughes Limited etc.
Festival Management Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Sevenrooms, FestivalPro, Vendini

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Festival Management Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Festival Management Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Festival Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Aircraft Engine Market Size is Projected to Grow to USD 92.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9%

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Engine Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Platform (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Component(Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System), Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Engine Market size is projected to grow from USD 60.8 billion in 2021 to USD 92.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as rise in demand of commercial aviation, growing aerospace industry and increasing investment in defense aviation industry and others.
