Artificial Eyes Market By Type (Moulded Prosthesis, Cosmetic Shell) and By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) - Forecast 2021-2031

The global heparin market is expected to grow at a CAGR in the forecast period (2021-2028). Heparin prevents blood clot formation within the blood vessels and is used to treat heart conditions and unstable angina. It is also used in post-surgery, dialysis, and transfusion of blood. Heparin is usually injected into the muscle or veins directly to break up clots and maintain smooth blood fluidity. The heparin market can be divided based on its types as low molecular weight heparin, ultra-low molecular weight heparin, and unfractionated heparin. This heparin market research report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO