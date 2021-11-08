CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Artificial Eyes Market By Type (Moulded Prosthesis, Cosmetic Shell) and By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) - Forecast 2021-2031

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

250 Pages Artificial Eyes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Recent developments in the field of artificial eyes are expected to trigger an evolution, with continuous redesigns and redevelopments for achieving excellent satisfaction levels and outcomes for patients. Advancements in the artificial eyes have primarily...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Reactive Diluents Market By Type (Aromatic, Aliphatic, Cycloaliphatic) and By Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Composites, Others) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Reactive Diluents Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Reactive Diluents over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Reactive diluents, commonly known as thinners,...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Drought Tolerant Seeds Market By Type (Fruit Seed, Vegetable Seed, Grain Seed) and By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, E-Retailers) - Forecast 2021-2031

The drought-tolerant seeds market is a part of the genetically modified seeds market. The rapid development in genetically modified seeds by biotech companies around the globe shows the upcoming growth opportunities in the drought tolerant seeds market. The scarcity of water or drought accounts for the maximum amount of losses of the potential yield crops every year across the globe.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Clay Absorbers Market By Products (Oil-Only Clay Absorbers, Universal Products Clay Absorbers, Spill Kits Clay Absorbers) and By Application (Absorbent, Performance Aggregate) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Clay Absorbers Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Clay Absorbers over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Key players and manufacturers are taking...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Smart Transportation System Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accenture, Alstom, Cisco System

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Smart Transportation System Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Smart Transportation System market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Smart Transportation System industry as...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Market Segments#Market Intelligence#Moulded Prosthesis
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in India Likely to Enjoy a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 50 pages on title 'Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in India (2021-2026) 'with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The study covers key regions that includes India and important players such as Aindra Systems Private Limited, Advenio Tecnosys Private Limited, Artivatic Data Labs Private Limited, Niramai Health Analytix Private Limited, Predible Health Private Limited, Qure.Ai Technologies Private Limited, Sigtuple Technologies Private Limited, Tricog Health Services Private Limited, IBM India Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Li-Fi Market is expected to surpass the USD 2,548 Million by 2025

Li-Fi Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 68.4% during forecast period and projected to reach USD 2,548 Million by 2025.GMI Research contemplates that the Li-Fi market will endure an accretion in the demand of light fidelity as fast data transfer and data safety are very important in today's scenario.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Grinding Discs Market to Witness Widespread Expansion during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Grinding Discs Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Grinding discs are generally composed of an abrasive compound and used in various grinding...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Surgical Robots Market Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Report 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global surgical robots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026. We are regularly...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Battery Additive Market Witnessed USD 1,346 Million in 2019, rising at a robust CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

Battery Additive market accounted for USD 1,346 Million in 2019, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.5% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates that the use of lithium-ion batteries in solar electric systems and EVs ultimately grows the need for battery additives. Introduction of the Battery Additives. Battery additives are...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Isothermal Boxes for Vaccine Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

The global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccine market is estimated to reach at high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028). Cold boxes and little antibody transporters are items used to keep immunizations cool during transportation. The superset of cold boxes and immunization transporters has been considered as isothermal boxes. Immunization transporters are equivalent to cold boxes; then again, actually, they have a moderately more modest volume.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Eye Exam Chart Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2028

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Eye Exam Chart Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are RED Medical Supplies, KASHSURG, Elite Medical Instruments, GF Health Products, Cascade Health Care Products, Warner and Webster Pty Ltd, Mckesson, HILCO VISION, Medscope & Tech-Med etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Short Wave Infrared Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Short Wave Infrared Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As short wave infrared (SWIR) technology provides extremely valuable quantitative information, short wave infrared camera industry have entered into new ventures like airborne platforms. A combination of short wave infrared camera and hyperspectral imager - Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) - has been used on 4 aircraft platforms with the range of pixel sizes, as per the altitude at which they function.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cryolite Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cryolite Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cryolite over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Cryolite (with the chemical name sodium hexafluoroaluminate) is...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Marijuana Vaporizers Market is Booming Worldwide with Storz & Bickel, DAVINCI, Tera

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Marijuana Vaporizers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Herbalizer Vaporizer, Da Buddha Vaporizer, Vapir Rise Vaporizer, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, DAVINCI, Tera, Hound Labs, Inc., Syqe Medical, Resolve Digital Health, Lobo Genetics, Wisp, tCheck, Leaf, Puffco, Kassi Labs Inc., Ardent, ARIZER & Arizer Company etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Aircraft Engine Market Size is Projected to Grow to USD 92.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9%

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Engine Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Platform (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Component(Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System), Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Engine Market size is projected to grow from USD 60.8 billion in 2021 to USD 92.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as rise in demand of commercial aviation, growing aerospace industry and increasing investment in defense aviation industry and others.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

The Automotive Adhesive Market is Expected to Lead the Market with an Exponential Growth Rate of 6.1% by 2027

Automotive adhesive Market was estimated at USD 6,209 Million in 2019 and predicted to grow at 6.1% CAGR during forecast period. GMI research observed that the global automotive adhesive market surpasses the demand as it minimized harmful vehicular emissions and vehicular weight and enhanced fuel efficiency. Introduction of the Automotive...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Blockchain Market Magnificent Growth with 66.1% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Blockchain Market was accounted at USD 2,035 Million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 66.1% during forecast period. GMI Research has undergone a detailed analysis of the trends, drivers, and restrain of the market. The significant factors are stimulating the blockchain market are increasing customer demand for bitcoins and the rising adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT) systems based on data analytics.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Heparin Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

The global heparin market is expected to grow at a CAGR in the forecast period (2021-2028). Heparin prevents blood clot formation within the blood vessels and is used to treat heart conditions and unstable angina. It is also used in post-surgery, dialysis, and transfusion of blood. Heparin is usually injected into the muscle or veins directly to break up clots and maintain smooth blood fluidity. The heparin market can be divided based on its types as low molecular weight heparin, ultra-low molecular weight heparin, and unfractionated heparin. This heparin market research report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

5G System Integration Market Encounters an Exponential Growth of 25.5% During the Forecast Period

5G system integration market witnessed for USD 7412 million in 2020, growing at a robust CAGR of 25.5% during forecast period. GMI Research thoroughly analyzes the market trends, dynamics, and restrain and encounters that the 5G system integration market will undergo in an accumulation in demand during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, IIoT, Machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Tritium Light Source Market to grow at nearly 2.3% during 2021-2031

Manufacturers are increasingly experimenting with tritium light source designs for improvements to operational accuracy and safety features to minimize leakages. Future Market Insights, Dubai: Extensive scope of applications of tritium light sources in defense, aerospace, and infrastructure sectors, in addition to use in emergency signage products are key factors driving demand and growth opportunities. The tritium light source market is likely to display sluggish growth of 2.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasingly easy access to alternatives such as LEDs and photo luminescent sources are gradually replacing tritium light products, potentially heading the market towards obsolescence.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy