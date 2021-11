"For more than a year, the majority of business offices have been largely abandoned as employees worked remotely during COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the shortage of staff, our support teams observed that enterprise networks remained bustling with IoT operation," said Chaitanya Kumar, CEO of MIRAT. "The amount and variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are connected to enterprise networks is enormous, ranging from symphonic lights to IP cameras. Our team discovered that 76% of these devices continue to communicate via unencrypted plain text networks, indicating that the overwhelming IoT transactions are extremely risky for businesses."

