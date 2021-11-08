CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Cloud Security Management Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Qualys, IBM, Foreseeti

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Security Management Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
channele2e.com

TD Synnex Distributes Qualys Cloud Platform to Security Resellers

Distribution giant TD Synnex continues to expand its security solutions portfolio for partners, this time working with Qualys. The relationship allows resellers to access the Qualys Cloud Platform. The overall portfolio spans Qualys’ vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), multi-vector endpoint detection and response (EDR), policy compliance, file integrity monitoring, patch management and global AssetView technologies. Also, Qualys promotes a free Ransomware Risk Assessment Service for partners and customers. The overall goal: Empower channel partners to unify IT, security and compliance visibility.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Qualys Teams with TD SYNNEX to Deliver Leading Security Solutions Including Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response and Patch Management via the Qualys Cloud Platform

Agreement with TD SYNNEX further expands Qualys’ market opportunity throughout North America. Qualys, Inc., a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, has partnered with TD SYNNEX as its North American distribution partner. The agreement expands TD SYNNEX’ cybersecurity portfolio, offering its extensive base of...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Network Management Solution Market is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Accedian Networks, Cisco

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Network Management Solution Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Green IT services Market is Going to Boom with Genpact Ltd, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Johnson Controls, SAP SE

Global Green IT services Market Size study, by Type (Software, Service) by end User Vertical (Government, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Industrial, Healthcare) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Green IT services market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Green IT services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Cloud#Cloud Computing#Advance Market Analytics#Amazon Web Services#Mcafee#Trend Micro#Checkpoint#Sophos
atlantanews.net

IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Google

Global IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Big Data Spending Market is Going to Boom with Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, HPE Company, AWS, Splunk Inc.

Global Big Data Spending Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data Spending market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data Spending market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Utility Asset Management Market is Going to Boom with Allianz, Pimco, Ivy Investments

Global Utility Asset Management Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Utility Asset Management market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Utility Asset Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Counter Cyber Terrorism Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Leidos, Nexusguard

Counter Cyber Terrorism is an online attack with help of ransomware or malware on a system, infrastructure of an enterprise. Cyber terrorists attack endpoints, networks, data, and alternative IT infrastructure that cause immense money losses to people, enterprises, and governments. the first motive behind cyber-criminals includes political competition, gain, hurt name, international competition, and radical spiritual cluster interest. most cyber-attacks are for gain.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
AWS
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Software
atlantanews.net

Linux Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM

The Global Linux Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Linux Software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Linux Software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Linux Software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Linux Software Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Managed File Transfer Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Axway Software, Saison Information Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Managed File Transfer Software Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Managed File Transfer Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

AI in Defense and Security Market Overview Analysis with leading key players: IBM, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Cisco, Fortinet, FireEye

The latest research on "Global AI in Defense and Security Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

5G System Integration Market Encounters an Exponential Growth of 25.5% During the Forecast Period

5G system integration market witnessed for USD 7412 million in 2020, growing at a robust CAGR of 25.5% during forecast period. GMI Research thoroughly analyzes the market trends, dynamics, and restrain and encounters that the 5G system integration market will undergo in an accumulation in demand during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, IIoT, Machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Li-Fi Market is expected to surpass the USD 2,548 Million by 2025

Li-Fi Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 68.4% during forecast period and projected to reach USD 2,548 Million by 2025.GMI Research contemplates that the Li-Fi market will endure an accretion in the demand of light fidelity as fast data transfer and data safety are very important in today's scenario.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Privileged Access Management Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AWS, CyberArk, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp

Latest released Global Privileged Access Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Full Lifecycle API Management Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, Mulesoft, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Full Lifecycle API Management Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google, Mulesoft, Broadcom, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Axway, WS02, Red Hat Software, Tibco Software, Digitalml Ltd., Software Ag, SAP, Dell Boomi, Ci&t Sensedia, Oracle, RougeWave Software & Tyk Technologies etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IoT Devices Are the Major Security Sources of Compromises

"For more than a year, the majority of business offices have been largely abandoned as employees worked remotely during COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the shortage of staff, our support teams observed that enterprise networks remained bustling with IoT operation," said Chaitanya Kumar, CEO of MIRAT. "The amount and variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are connected to enterprise networks is enormous, ranging from symphonic lights to IP cameras. Our team discovered that 76% of these devices continue to communicate via unencrypted plain text networks, indicating that the overwhelming IoT transactions are extremely risky for businesses."
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Embracing AI to transform ITSM

Innovative and rapidly evolving innovations such as artificial intelligence enable leaders to revolutionize their businesses in unprecedented ways. Additionally, while some artificial intelligence-based systems are difficult and need a large number of people and months to complete, you should not assume that these qualities apply to every artificial intelligence-based project.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Global Tritium Light Source Market to grow at nearly 2.3% during 2021-2031

Manufacturers are increasingly experimenting with tritium light source designs for improvements to operational accuracy and safety features to minimize leakages. Future Market Insights, Dubai: Extensive scope of applications of tritium light sources in defense, aerospace, and infrastructure sectors, in addition to use in emergency signage products are key factors driving demand and growth opportunities. The tritium light source market is likely to display sluggish growth of 2.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasingly easy access to alternatives such as LEDs and photo luminescent sources are gradually replacing tritium light products, potentially heading the market towards obsolescence.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Marijuana Vaporizers Market is Booming Worldwide with Storz & Bickel, DAVINCI, Tera

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Marijuana Vaporizers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Herbalizer Vaporizer, Da Buddha Vaporizer, Vapir Rise Vaporizer, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, DAVINCI, Tera, Hound Labs, Inc., Syqe Medical, Resolve Digital Health, Lobo Genetics, Wisp, tCheck, Leaf, Puffco, Kassi Labs Inc., Ardent, ARIZER & Arizer Company etc.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy