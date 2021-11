Cloud expense management software helps companies control their cloud service spending by monitoring a company's resource usage and computing needs. These tools are typically combined with Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) software to minimize the cost of their pay-as-you-go model. Cloud charge management software helps companies reduce waste by alerting users to lower demand or automatically scaling usage to optimal rates. Organizations also use these tools to increase the efficiency of their cloud service usage. Cloud charge management solutions often offer reporting capabilities to describe waste and redundancies. Cloud expense management software has some overlap with SaaS expense management software. However, the latter is used to monitor and manage to spend on cloud applications instead of cloud infrastructure.

