CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Public Invited to View Cassia Judge Candidate Interviews

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to observe the interview of six candidates who applied to replace a retired Cassia County judge. The Fifth Judicial District announced the schedule for interviews of the candidates who will replace the Honorable...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Magic Valley Economic Group Given Federal Revitalization Grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded several hundred thousand dollars to a Magic Valley economic development group to help revitalize contaminated and abandoned properties. Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) announced it has received a grant of $300,000 from the EPA Brownfield Revitalization Program. The Brownfield program provides funds to help underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in the U.S. clean up industrial and commercial properties. According to the EPA, a total of 66.5 million has been given out to communities across the country. “It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable. This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy in a prepared statement. RIVDA will create a Brownfield Committee that will look at possible properties for possible redevelopment with the grant. The funds will go towards properties in Blaine, Camas, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Most Dangerous Time in Idaho is When the Legislature is at Work

The old line about the most dangerous time to be in Boise is when the legislature is in session. A special session opened on Monday, November 15th with two stated objectives. The House was hearing an ethics complaint against Representative Priscilla Gooding. It could cost the Colonel a committee assignment. Giddings is also a Republican candidate for Lt. Governor. She was recently promoted from Major to Lt. Colonel in the Air Force Reserve.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

In a Bad Week Idaho Governor Brad Little Gets Good News

I’m not supposed to ever say anything nice about Governor Brad Little. Republicans who don’t like him claim he’s wrong on 100 percent of the issues 100 percent of the time. When I do point to an accomplishment I’m always amazed at how his critics try and spin it otherwise. They call him China Brad. Because he’s worked to sell potatoes, beets, and barley to the communist giant. Never mind 49 other Governors also try and get a share of the Chinese market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho City, ID
County
Cassia County, ID
Burley, ID
Government
City
Jerome, ID
City
Burley, ID
State
Idaho State
Cassia County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Heyburn, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Unleaded Regular Reaches $4.20 a Gallon in Southern Idaho

A woman sent me a picture this morning from Eden. Unleaded regular clocked in at 4.19.9 a gallon. Since we don’t carry penny splitters in our trunks, this is essentially 4.20 a gallon. Diesel is routinely over 4.00 dollars a gallon. I saw the diesel price in Jerome and a member of my audience says he’s got the same in Pocatello.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Would Idaho Survive A Real-Life Purge? I Have An Answer

I recently saw the fifth film in the horror franchise The Purge. It got me thinking about which states would be better suited to handle a 12-hour, all-out, armed civil war. If you've never seen any of The Purge movies, the plot is the same in all five films. All crime, including murder, is legal for one evening out of the year. It's a no holds barred assault on the criminal system, where law enforcement and emergency service personnel voluntarily take the night off. The most recent movie in the group is The Forever Purge, and was another disappointment.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Needs to Scrap the Gas Tax for the Rest of the Year

We pay 33 cents in state taxes for every gallon of gas we buy in Idaho. It’s not the highest in the country and appears at the high end of the mid-range when compared with other states. Idaho currently has a surplus above 1 billion dollars and it could be approaching 1.5 billion. Why not drop the gas tax for the remainder of the year? It would ease people’s fears about inflation and the cost of the holidays.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Liberal Idaho Media Claims Gun Owners Will Kill Tourists

The shooting at a Boise mall may be one of those rare instances we never see repeated. Meanwhile, at the liberal Idaho Mountain Express, the editors don’t plan to let a momentary crisis go to waste. They issued a statement demanding the state end open carry of firearms. You may recall when the state relaxed the carry law a few years ago, liberals and news media (and I’m redundant) warned that the streets of Idaho would become lawless. Something resembling the fictional accounts of old western movies and TV shows. Then it didn’t happen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Paul Ross
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Mike Simpson Dressed as a Jail Inmate for Halloween

“He looks like he escaped a county jail,” was a comment from a studio guest. I just pulled up U.S. Representative Mike Simpson’s official website. He’s wearing some sort of polo and it does look a bit like the costumes worn by some fellow people you see in work detail along a southern Idaho highway. A few minutes later, I was joined by a guest who would like to replace Simpson in Idaho’s Second District. The latter guest told me Simpson wore something even more outrageous when recently addressing indigenous tribes.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ammon Bundy Looks to be Gaining in Race for Idaho Governor

A few months ago I told you I didn’t believe Ammon Bundy could be elected Governor of Idaho. I’ve changed my mind. This morning I read a story about his campaign in the Deseret News. While the writer rehashes a lot of the old Bundy family history, it’s the quotes from the candidate that echo across the page. First, I’ve said his mother didn’t name him “Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy”. Those first three names are a media trick used to frighten you. He made it clear in the interview that he simply wants a more accountable government.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#The Magistrate Commission#The Idaho Supreme Court
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Quiet Liberal Effort to Whitewash Idaho History

There is a place in the Allegheny Range called Negro Mountain. It straddles the state line between Western Maryland and Western Pennsylvania. A number of years ago, a Maryland legislator was driving through the area and saw what I recall was a historical marker. A few days later, she issued a news release demanding the name be changed. In her eyes it was racist.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy