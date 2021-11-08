CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions to waive TE Darren Fells at his request

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22abeZ_0cqG6Kby00

The second edition of the Darren Fells era in Detroit is coming to an end. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Lions are releasing the veteran tight end at his request. Several local sources confirmed the move and Fells’ status on Monday.

Fells has played in seven games, starting five, but has seen little action as a receiver. The 37-year-old has four receptions on five targets, netting 43 total yards. He was inactive in the Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as a healthy scratch.

The move will temporarily leave the Lions with just one tight end, T.J. Hockenson, on the active roster. Undrafted rookie Brock Wright has played as a practice squad elevation in the last two weeks and figures to take Fells’ spot on the 53-man roster.

Fells previously played for the Lions in 2017. While he hasn’t been involved in the passing game, the affable Fells has been a good blocker and one of the few veteran leaders on the team. He will be subject to waiver claims as a veteran released after the trade deadline. If nobody claims Fells, the Lions are responsible for the remainder of his $1.075 million contract.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Activate LT Taylor Decker & DE Kevin Strong From IR, Waive G Tommy Kraemer

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve activated LT Taylor Decker and DE Kevin Strong from injured reserve and waived G Tommy Kraemer. Decker, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tyrell Williams waived by the Lions

Williams' career with the Lions comes to an end after just two receptions and 14 yards. He has been recovering from a concussion since Week 1.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions waive WR Tyrell Williams from IR with injury settlement.

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived WR Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement. Williams was one of the first unrestricted free agent signings of Brad Holmes’ tenure as Lions general manager. With the Lions turning over their wide receiver room, and Williams’ connection to offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn (they played/coached together with the Chargers), he was brought in with expectations of contributing from a starting role.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions sign TE Brock Wright off their practice squad, confirm Darren Fells waiving

At his Monday afternoon press conference, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed a report from earlier in the day that the team will waive tight end Darren Fells, calling it a “mutual decision.” In addition, Campbell took the opportunity to announce that in a corresponding move, the Lions were signing rookie tight end Brock Wright to the 53-man roster.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions shaking up WR room: Tom Kennedy waived, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s role expanding

The Detroit Lions announced a series of moves on Monday, confirming earlier reports, comments from coach Dan Campbell, and making another move that could indicate a shift in offensive philosophy over the back half of the season. Monday morning it was reported that the Lions would be releasing tight end...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Nfl Com#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Buccaneers add Darren Fells to practice squad

Darren Fells is heading to Tampa Bay. Fells, the free agent tight end who was cut by the Lions this week, is signing with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The report indicates the Buccaneers plan to put Fells on the active roster for Sunday’s...
NFL
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions reportedly release veteran tight end Darren Fells

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reportedly released tight end Darren Fells after the veteran requested to part ways per the NFL Network. Fells had seen action every week until the team’s last game before the bye. He was a healthy scratch while Brock Wright took over as the team’s second tight end in the 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Fells, 35, caught four of five targets for 43 yards, highlighting his quiet second stint in Detroit.
NFL
National football post

Bucs sign veterans Darren Fells, Breshad Perriman to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed tight end Darren Fells and wide receiver Breshad Perriman to the practice squad on Wednesday. Fells, 35, was released by the Detroit Lions on Monday as he sought more playing time in his ninth NFL season. He played in seven games (five starts) this season...
NFL
Pewter Report

Can Newly-Signed TE Fells Help The Bucs?

The Bucs are hurting at tight end. Starter Rob Gronkowski will miss his sixth game on Sunday, and will probably miss a couple more before he’s back. Cam Brate and O.J. Howard have been adequate fill-ins, but neither provides Gronkowski’s contested catch or blocking ability. So, of course, general manager...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy