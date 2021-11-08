Lions to waive TE Darren Fells at his request

The second edition of the Darren Fells era in Detroit is coming to an end. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Lions are releasing the veteran tight end at his request. Several local sources confirmed the move and Fells’ status on Monday.

Fells has played in seven games, starting five, but has seen little action as a receiver. The 37-year-old has four receptions on five targets, netting 43 total yards. He was inactive in the Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as a healthy scratch.

The move will temporarily leave the Lions with just one tight end, T.J. Hockenson, on the active roster. Undrafted rookie Brock Wright has played as a practice squad elevation in the last two weeks and figures to take Fells’ spot on the 53-man roster.

Fells previously played for the Lions in 2017. While he hasn’t been involved in the passing game, the affable Fells has been a good blocker and one of the few veteran leaders on the team. He will be subject to waiver claims as a veteran released after the trade deadline. If nobody claims Fells, the Lions are responsible for the remainder of his $1.075 million contract.