It's been an interesting nine years for the low-code spreadsheet tool, Airtable. CEO Howie Liu co-founded the database platform in 2012, back when "productivity was still a fairly un-sexy space," he said. The startup faced an uphill battle finding investors who believed a new productivity tool could find mass appeal and transform the way people work. It took Airtable two years before their first seed round of $3 million. Fast forward to 2021, home to a lucrative and competitive landscape where productivity apps can make $400 million in just their third round of funding.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO